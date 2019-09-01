Tickets for 70th annual Bojangles' Southern 500 sold out

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Reserved tickets for the 70th annual Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles‘ Southern 500, the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, are sold out, Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp announced Sunday.

“It‘s because of our loyal race fans and partners that we can officially say that all reserved seats for the Bojangles‘ Southern 500 are sold,” Tharp said. “Darlington‘s Throwback Weekend continues to grow in popularity each year and we appreciate and thank our fans for their continued support. The Bojangles‘ Southern 500 is truly one of our sport‘s crown jewels and we look forward to seeing everyone back in 2020 when we open up the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.”

This year‘s Bojangles‘ Southern 500 will be attended by fans representing more than 12 different countries and nearly all of the 50 United States.

