Ticketmaster Announces Major Rule Change for Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Holders

If you're planning to shake it off at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour later this summer, Ticketmaster have just updated their ticket rules. Here's what you need to know.

After months of watching The Eras Tour unfold on TikTok (and, y'know, via her stadium concert tour that we can't stop watching), it's coming to the UK. The European leg of TayTay's tour will kick off on May 9, 2024 in Paris and wrap up on August 20, 2024 in London, and Ticketmaster just announced a change to the way they're organizing the event.

Previously, their terms and conditions stated that the 'lead booker' must be present at the event, meaning the cardholder who paid for the tickets had to attend in person. Obviously, this was a concern for anyone who had been bought the tickets as gifts, or younger fans whose parents had purchased the tickets on their behalf.

Fans were left confused over whether the 'lead booker' had to be present at the actual gig, or attend at the gates where people were showing their tickets.

Do you panic every time you get an eras tour related email from ticketmaster or are you normal?? pic.twitter.com/llPGD7xzGk — aims ⸆⸉ 🦋 IS SEEING TAYLOR SWIFT (@shimmeringtay13) April 2, 2024

Thankfully, though, in an email shared this week [April 4], Ticketmaster updated their T&Cs, sharing a new policy. In an email to ticket holders, they wrote: "The 'lead booker' policy has been removed, meaning that the person whose name is on the Ticketmaster account used to purchase tickets is no longer required to attend the event.

"All other terms and conditions remain unchanged. We hope you enjoy the show!"

While this is great news for many fans, others joked it was stressful receiving an email from Ticketmaster with 'The Eras Tour' in the subject line. Don't panic us like that!

