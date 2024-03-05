Ticket sales begin soon for Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix. Here's how much they'll cost

A Formula 1 racing team car from Oracle Red Bull Racing burns out on the Las Vegas Strip during the Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party on Nov. 5, 2022.

A second edition of Formula One's newest race is set for late November, but tickets for race weekend go on sale soon.

Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix and all of its pre-race action will take place from Nov. 21-23 this year. On Tuesday, the Grand Prix announced ticket prices and that they'll be available to purchase later this month.

The 2024 race will be the second iteration of the Las Vegas Grand Prix after having its inaugural race during the 2023 season.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the race last year. At the time, it was his sixth race win in a row.

Here's everything to know about ticket sales for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

When do F1 Las Vegas 2024 tickets go on sale?

American Express card members will get early access to purchase tickets for race weekend on Wednesday, March 13 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. This early access lasts until 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT Friday, March 15.

Residents of Nevada get priority access to purchase tickets beginning Friday, March 22 at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT.

Members of the general public will be able to buy tickets to Las Vegas Grand Prix race weekend on Monday, March 25 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

F1 Las Vegas ticket prices

There are multiple tiers of tickets available to purchase from Ticketmaster for race weekend. All prices listed are before taxes and fees.

General Admission tier

"Flamingo General Admission:" the most basic, standing-room-only ticket.

Three-day ticket: $600

Practice (Thursday, Nov. 21): $150

Qualifying (Friday, Nov. 22): $225

Grand Prix (Saturday, Nov. 23): $350

Caesars Palace Experience: $850 – comes with access to "fan zone" at Caesars Palace.

T-Mobile General Admission: $1,050 – standing-room-only general admission ticket with complimentary food, water and soft drinks. Also features access to "headliner performances at the T-Mobile Stage," according to the Grand Prix's press release.

Grandstands tier

Grandstand seating comes with an assigned seat and complimentary food, water and soft drinks.

West Harmon Zone Grandstands: $1,500 – position near Harmon straightaway, final turn and finish line

T-Mobile Grandstands: $1,800 – position between "Turn 5G" and chicane between turns 7, 8 and 9; opposite The Sphere

Heineken Silver Main Grandstand: $2,750 – position near start, first corner and finish line

Club tier

Club tier ticket packages come with "access to a shared hospitality space featuring premier trackside views, in-suite entertainment, all-inclusive elevated food and beverage offerings, a dedicated service manager for assistance throughout the year, and access to a dedicated fan zone."

HGV Clubhouse: $3,500

Club Paris: $3,750

Legacy: $5,500

Club Overtake: $5,500

Champions Club: $8,900

Turn 3 Club: $9,300

Skybox: $10,500

Luxury tier

Luxury tier tickers feature "access to the ultra-luxury hospitality space featuring premium seating, 360-degree track views, a dedicated service manager and concierge, live entertainment, world-class cuisine, free-flowing beverages, exclusive F1 experiences and much more."

Bellagio Fountain Club: $12,500

Paddock Club: $15,000

Wynn Grid Club: $25,000

F1 Garage: $35,000

Other ticket packages

Three of a Kind: $2,100 – three-day package that includes general admission to the Flamingo Zone, a seat in the T-Mobile Grandstands and access to Club Overtake.

When is F1 Las Vegas 2024?

Formula One's 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix race weekend lasts from Thursday, Nov. 21 to Saturday Nov. 23.

