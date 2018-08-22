Ticket prices for Demar DeRozan's return to Toronto are already sky high





Raptors fans who are hoping to catch DeMar DeRozan’s first game in Toronto as a member of the San Antonio Spurs better start saving their toonies and loonies.

The Spurs won’t be in Toronto for another six months — Feb. 22, 2019 at the newly-minted Scotiabank Arena — but ticket prices are already through the roof. As Raptors Nation noted on its Twitter account, the cheapest seat is going to set you back US$180, which converts to roughly $233 Canadian. How much are seats going for in the 100 level, you ask? As high as $935 Canadian!

DeMar DeRozan says that Drake consoled him after being suddenly traded from the Raptors

It’s not hard to understand why there’s such interest in this particular game. DeRozan, who was shipped to San Antonio in a controversial and polarizing trade for Kawhi Leonard, is one of the most beloved Raptors in franchise history. The nine-year veteran had spent his entire career playing basketball in Toronto, and he made sure to thank the city and its fans in a tear-jerking farewell note as he packed his bags for Texas.

DeRozan is likely excited to see his loyal fans, but one person who he’s not exactly thrilled to see is Raptors President Masai Ujiri. DeRozan, who says he was told that he wouldn’t get traded earlier in the summer, said there’s “no reason to have a relationship” with his former boss after the big trade.

After receiving a warm welcome in San Antonio, DeRozan will still be feeling the love in the new year as his return to Toronto is likely going to be an emotional affair.

