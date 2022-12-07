Ticket pre-sale for Railbird music festival goes live Thursday. Here’s pricing, amenities

Music festival Railbird will return June 3 and 4, 2023, in Lexington with a new venue and slew of performers.

The ticket pre-sale for the music festival, which includes 32 acts announced Tuesday afternoon, begins at noon Thursday. You can sign up for the pre-sale code and purchase tickets on the event’s website.

Ticket prices range from $99 to $1,500, depending on amenities and when you buy. Here’s the breakdown.

Two-day passes

General admission: $155 up to $225.

General admission plus: Includes access to GA+ lounge, air-conditioned bathrooms and concierge. $275 up to $375.

VIP: Includes front-stage viewing for main stages, VIP lounge and concierge, express lane at merchandise store and additional festival entrance. $575 up to $699.

Platinum: Include front-stage viewing at main stages, dining and bar service, transportation between stages, Platinum concierge and lounge, lockers, parking, additional festival entrance, express lane at merchandise store and gift. $1,300 up to $1,500.

Single-day passes

General admission: $99 up to $139.

General admission plus: Includes GA+ lounge, air-conditioned bathrooms and concierge. $175 up to $215.

VIP: includes front-stage viewing for main stages, VIP lounge and concierge, addition entrance and express lane at merchandise store. $350 up to $399.

The website advertises layaway for ticket sales.

Railbird’s return

The festival will be hosted at the infield at Red Mile in 2023.

Organizers canceled the 2022 event and announced it would move from its previous location, Keeneland, after numerous issues with the 2021 event, including long lines to access water and beverages amid summer heat.

That year, 70,000 tickets were sold, the Herald-Leader previously reported, and it’s unclear how many attendees will comfortably fit into the 114-acre Red Mile.

The 2023 lineup includes headliners Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan, as well as a variety of other acts.

Do you have a question about Lexington for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.