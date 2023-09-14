Which ticket offices are closing? How to check if yours is on the list
A consultation into closing 974 ticket offices has been called a “sham” by a union leader, while MPs have raised concerns that passengers will not always be given the cheapest price from an app.
The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) has put forward proposals to close ticket offices to cut costs after the pandemic badly hit the sector, with many workers now commuting fewer days or not at all. The group said 99 per cent of transactions made at offices last year could have been made at the ticket machines or online, and that only 12 per cent of tickets were bought from offices.
Unions and others have warned the closures will lead to more strikes, increased crime rates, and more difficult journeys for the elderly and vulnerable. The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has said that it will vigorously oppose the proposals.
Union leader Mick Lynch said a consultation that closed on September 1 was a “sham”. He said “We think the whole thing has been a sham designed to be rammed through while people were looking the other way.”
On Wednesday, an MP raised fears that passengers are being overcharged by up to £100 by apps which are not displaying the best options for saving on journeys. Tory member Chris Loder told Parliament: “It just makes me sick. This, frankly, is a scandal.”
The Trainline told the Evening Standard that it does not hide the cheapest prices but others have raised objections to the proposals. This includes one visually impaired passenger who has told the BBC that the move would be a “grave mistake”, with the blind needing all the assistance they can get to safely make journeys.
But which stations’ ticket offices are closing and what are the next steps?
Will my station’s ticket office close?
Every ticket office apart from a select few at the busiest UK train stations will be closed. To the surprise of many, the closures will include Waterloo and Marylebone stations in London, Birmingham New Street station, and Manchester Piccadilly.
Ticket offices at train stations that will remain open are operated by the following companies.
Elizabeth Line
London Overground
Merseyrail
North Yorkshire Moors Railway Company
Transport for Wales
Transport for London
Transport for Greater Manchester
Transport Scotland
Which ticket offices could be closing in London?
Ticket offices proposed for closure within Greater London are at the following stations. Note that not all stations in the Oyster card zone are included on this list, as some fall outside Greater London:
The ticket office at London Fenchurch St is proposed to stay open, but with changed hours.
Barking
Dagenham Dock
Limehouse
Rainham
Upminster
Govia Thameslink Railway (Great Northern, Southern, and Thameslink)
Every London station’s ticket office is proposed for closure, except for Blackfriars, East Croydon, Finsbury Park, London Victoria, and Sutton. Those five stations “will have the ability to open their ticket offices to retail specialist tickets”.
Alexandra Palace
Balham
Battersea Park
Beckenham Hill
Bellingham
Bowes Park
Carshalton
Carshalton Beeches
Catford
Cheam
City Thameslink
Coulsdon South
Coulsdon Town
Cricklewood
Crofton Park
Denmark Hill
Drayton Park
East Dulwich
Elephant and Castle
Enfield Chase
Essex Road
Farringdon
Gipsy Hill
Gordon Hill
Grange Park station
Hackbridge
Hadley Wood
Haydons Road
Hendon
Hornsey
Kenley
Loughborough Junction
Mill Hill Broadway
Mitcham Eastfields
New Barnet
New Southgate
Norbury
North Dulwich
Nunhead
Oakleigh Park
Palmers Green
Peckham Rye
Purley
Purley Oaks
Queens Road Peckham
Ravensbourne
Reedham
Riddlesdown
Sanderstead
Selhurst
South Bermondsey
South Croydon
Streatham
Streatham Common
Streatham Hill
Thornton Heath
Tooting
Tulse Hill
Waddon
Wallington
Wandsworth Common
West Hampstead Thameslink
West Norwood
Winchmore Hill
Woodmansterne
Great Western Railway
Ticket windows at Paddington are to have “reduced” hours, but will remain open in the short-term. Windows are proposed for closure in late 2024.
Castle Bar Park
Greater Anglia
At London Liverpool Street, “the changes being proposed are only minor alterations to the opening hours of the Customer Information Centre”.
Brimsdown
Enfield Lock
Tottenham Hale
Southwestern Railway
Barnes
Berrylands
Brentford
Chessington North
Chessington South
Chiswick
Clapham Junction
Earlsfield
Feltham
Fulwell
Hampton
Hampton Wick
Hounslow
Kingston
London Waterloo
Malden Manor
Mortlake
Motspur Park
New Malden
Norbiton
North Sheen
Putney
Raynes Park
Richmond
St Margarets
Strawberry Hill
Surbiton
Teddington
Tolworth
Twickenham
Vauxhall
Wandsworth Town
Whitton
Wimbledon
Worcester Park
Southeastern
Albany Park
Barnehurst
Belvedere
Bexleyheath
Bickley
Blackheath
Brixton
Bromley North
Catford Bridge
Charlton
Chelsfield
Clock House
Deptford
Eden Park
Elmers End
Erith
Falconwood
Hayes (Bromley)
Hither Green
Kent House
Kidbrooke
Knockholt
Ladywell
Lee
Lower Sydenham
Maze Hill
New Beckenham
New Cross
Penge East
Plumstead
Shortlands
Slade Green
St Johns
Sundridge Park
Sydenham Hill
Welling
Westcombe Park
West Dulwich
West Wickham
Woolwich Dockyard
Other stations
Some of the ticket offices at London Euston and at London St Pancras are understood to be proposed for closure.
What happens next?
Train companies are proposing changes to update the railway to how passengers use it today.
These changes would see staff move from ticket offices and into stations, offering more face-to-face support for customers across the network as a whole.
Have your say in the newly…
— Rail Delivery Group (@RailDeliveryGrp) July 6, 2023
There will be a two-week period of assessment now consultations have closed, while organisations consider the feedback they’ve received and any specific objections requesting that a certain ticket office remains open.
The watchdog Transport Focus will gauge how the move will affect passengers, the staffing levels at stations, and disabled people’s access to stations.
The Government will then have the final say on which ticket offices will close their doors.
However, train operators have already begun closing station ticket offices, despite initially saying the closures wouldn’t happen until the autumn.