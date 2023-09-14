Which ticket offices are closing? How to check if yours is on the list

London Waterloo, one of the stations where ticket offices are closing (James Manning / PA)

A consultation into closing 974 ticket offices has been called a “sham” by a union leader, while MPs have raised concerns that passengers will not always be given the cheapest price from an app.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) has put forward proposals to close ticket offices to cut costs after the pandemic badly hit the sector, with many workers now commuting fewer days or not at all. The group said 99 per cent of transactions made at offices last year could have been made at the ticket machines or online, and that only 12 per cent of tickets were bought from offices.

Unions and others have warned the closures will lead to more strikes, increased crime rates, and more difficult journeys for the elderly and vulnerable. The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has said that it will vigorously oppose the proposals.

Union leader Mick Lynch said a consultation that closed on September 1 was a “sham”. He said “We think the whole thing has been a sham designed to be rammed through while people were looking the other way.”

On Wednesday, an MP raised fears that passengers are being overcharged by up to £100 by apps which are not displaying the best options for saving on journeys. Tory member Chris Loder told Parliament: “It just makes me sick. This, frankly, is a scandal.”

The Trainline told the Evening Standard that it does not hide the cheapest prices but others have raised objections to the proposals. This includes one visually impaired passenger who has told the BBC that the move would be a “grave mistake”, with the blind needing all the assistance they can get to safely make journeys.

But which stations’ ticket offices are closing and what are the next steps?

Will my station’s ticket office close?

Every ticket office apart from a select few at the busiest UK train stations will be closed. To the surprise of many, the closures will include Waterloo and Marylebone stations in London, Birmingham New Street station, and Manchester Piccadilly.

Ticket offices at train stations that will remain open are operated by the following companies.

Elizabeth Line

London Overground

Merseyrail

North Yorkshire Moors Railway Company

Transport for Wales

Transport for London

Transport for Greater Manchester

Transport Scotland

A watchdog said it will recommend a planned widespread closure of railway station ticket offices in England is delayed at locations where machines need upgrading (Kirsty O’Connor / PA Wire)

Which ticket offices could be closing in London?

Ticket offices proposed for closure within Greater London are at the following stations. Note that not all stations in the Oyster card zone are included on this list, as some fall outside Greater London:

The ticket office at London Fenchurch St is proposed to stay open, but with changed hours.

Barking

Dagenham Dock

Limehouse

Rainham

Upminster

Govia Thameslink Railway (Great Northern, Southern, and Thameslink)

Every London station’s ticket office is proposed for closure, except for Blackfriars, East Croydon, Finsbury Park, London Victoria, and Sutton. Those five stations “will have the ability to open their ticket offices to retail specialist tickets”.

Alexandra Palace

Balham

Battersea Park

Beckenham Hill

Bellingham

Bowes Park

Carshalton

Carshalton Beeches

Catford

Cheam

City Thameslink

Coulsdon South

Coulsdon Town

Cricklewood

Crofton Park

Denmark Hill

Drayton Park

East Dulwich

Elephant and Castle

Enfield Chase

Essex Road

Farringdon

Gipsy Hill

Gordon Hill

Grange Park station

Hackbridge

Hadley Wood

Haydons Road

Hendon

Hornsey

Kenley

Loughborough Junction

Mill Hill Broadway

Mitcham Eastfields

New Barnet

New Southgate

Norbury

North Dulwich

Nunhead

Oakleigh Park

Palmers Green

Peckham Rye

Purley

Purley Oaks

Queens Road Peckham

Ravensbourne

Reedham

Riddlesdown

Sanderstead

Selhurst

South Bermondsey

South Croydon

Streatham

Streatham Common

Streatham Hill

Thornton Heath

Tooting

Tulse Hill

Waddon

Wallington

Wandsworth Common

West Hampstead Thameslink

West Norwood

Winchmore Hill

Woodmansterne

Great Western Railway

Ticket windows at Paddington are to have “reduced” hours, but will remain open in the short-term. Windows are proposed for closure in late 2024.

Castle Bar Park

Greater Anglia

At London Liverpool Street, “the changes being proposed are only minor alterations to the opening hours of the Customer Information Centre”.

Brimsdown

Enfield Lock

Tottenham Hale

Southwestern Railway

Barnes

Berrylands

Brentford

Chessington North

Chessington South

Chiswick

Clapham Junction

Earlsfield

Feltham

Fulwell

Hampton

Hampton Wick

Hounslow

Kingston

London Waterloo

Malden Manor

Mortlake

Motspur Park

New Malden

Norbiton

North Sheen

Putney

Raynes Park

Richmond

St Margarets

Strawberry Hill

Surbiton

Teddington

Tolworth

Twickenham

Vauxhall

Wandsworth Town

Whitton

Wimbledon

Worcester Park

Southeastern

Albany Park

Barnehurst

Belvedere

Bexleyheath

Bickley

Blackheath

Brixton

Bromley North

Catford Bridge

Charlton

Chelsfield

Clock House

Deptford

Eden Park

Elmers End

Erith

Falconwood

Hayes (Bromley)

Hither Green

Kent House

Kidbrooke

Knockholt

Ladywell

Lee

Lower Sydenham

Maze Hill

New Beckenham

New Cross

Penge East

Plumstead

Shortlands

Slade Green

St Johns

Sundridge Park

Sydenham Hill

Welling

Westcombe Park

West Dulwich

West Wickham

Woolwich Dockyard

Other stations

Some of the ticket offices at London Euston and at London St Pancras are understood to be proposed for closure.

What happens next?

Train companies are proposing changes to update the railway to how passengers use it today.



These changes would see staff move from ticket offices and into stations, offering more face-to-face support for customers across the network as a whole.



There will be a two-week period of assessment now consultations have closed, while organisations consider the feedback they’ve received and any specific objections requesting that a certain ticket office remains open.

The watchdog Transport Focus will gauge how the move will affect passengers, the staffing levels at stations, and disabled people’s access to stations.

The Government will then have the final say on which ticket offices will close their doors.

However, train operators have already begun closing station ticket offices, despite initially saying the closures wouldn’t happen until the autumn.