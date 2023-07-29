Ticats top Redblacks 16-12 despite Mitchell's five interceptions

OTTAWA — Bo Levi Mitchell had a tough return to action Friday.

Mitchell threw five interceptions and two touchdowns and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats pulled out a 16-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He completed 23-of-40 passes for 353 yards following a four-game absence after being placed on the six-game injured list with a hip ailment in June.

However, Mitchell got hurt on the second-to-last play of the contest and was in the tunnel post-game on crutches in a walking boot.

“He wasn’t well enough to walk off or even limp off and that’s usually not a good sign, but we’ll remain positive until we get the final answer,” said Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer.

“I don’t think all interceptions are equal. Yeah, sure it’s going to be five on the books, one was tipped, the other one we gave our guy an opportunity. It was a 50/50 ball and we have to find a way to do a better job. Bo historically has done that, he gives his receivers opportunities.”

But it was the Ticats' defence that came through, holding the Redblacks (3-4) out of the end zone and limiting them to four field goals from Lewis Ward, including a 15-yarder for the only score of the fourth quarter.

Redblacks quarterback Dustin Crum completed 13-of-21 passes for 158 yards and one interception. He also ran for a game-high 82 yards.

Crum led the Redblacks down the field in the final minute, but his third-down pass from the Hamilton four-yard line was knocked down with 13 seconds to play to effectively end the game.

“It’s not the result that you want, but again, the defence was just very impressive tonight again. Five interceptions, what does that say about your defence?” Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce said.

“I don't think the game should come down to the last minute, last drive, anything like that. I think, you know, especially as we go back and look through the film, we'll see a lot of reasons, and any time your defence gets five turnovers, five interceptions, you gotta capitalize and score touchdowns and we were unable to do that."

The Ticats improved to 3-4 on the season and halted a one-game skid. The Redblacks, meanwhile, were looking for their first three-game winning streak in five seasons.

The game started as scheduled and then was abruptly stopped due to severe weather, with just two minutes 11 seconds having elapsed. The game was delayed for an hour.

Once play resumed, the Ticats controlled the first half but only had a 9-6 lead to show for it.

Mitchell threw a pair of interceptions — on their opening drive of the game and on the final drive of the half — which led to Ottawa’s six points. Those were the only two mistakes of the half for Hamilton.

Douglass Coleman picked off Mitchell and returned the ball to midfield. But the Redblacks were unable to collect a first down, instead settling for a 49-yard field goal from Ward at 4:48 of the opening frame.

Mitchell was intercepted by Abdul Kanneh, who returned it to the Hamilton 32-yard line with just five seconds to play in the half. On the ensuing play — the last of the half — Ward converted on a 40-yard field goal.

Mitchell connected with Duke Williams on a five-yard touchdown pass at 9:33 of the first quarter, but the conversion attempt from Liegghio was no good. Liegghio hit a 25-yard field goal to give the Ticats a 9-3 lead with 56 seconds remaining in the second.

The Redblacks picked up just two first downs in the opening 30 minutes, compared to 14 from Hamilton.

A 54-yard field goal from Ward six minutes into the third quarter tied the game at 9-9.

In the dying seconds of the quarter, Mitchell threw a pick that was fumbled on the return and recovered by Hamilton offensive lineman Coulter Woodmansey, to give the Ticats a fresh set of downs.

On the next play, Mitchell connected with Kai Locksley on a catch-and-run touchdown. Liegghio converted the score on the last play of the quarter to give Hamilton a 16-9 lead.

“It’s great that we made a play afterwards. Kai making that great run, that great catch and run. That was awesome. He’s playing great and it was an amazing play. It’s great to see our teammates pulling together,” Woodmansey said.

“Divisional games are more important standings-wise, but we’re just focused on what’s ahead of us. Next week we’ll work to get another win.”

UP NEXT

The Ticats next play the Montreal Alouettes in Hamilton on Aug. 5.

The Redblacks play in Saskatchewan against the Roughriders on Aug. 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2023.

Darren Desaulniers, The Canadian Press