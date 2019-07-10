Ticats linebacker Simoni Lawrence meets with arbitrator regarding appeal

TORONTO — Now, the CFL and Simoni Lawrence wait.

The veteran linebacker met with an arbitrator Tuesday regarding the suspension the CFL levied against him last month. The league is hopeful a decision can be made before Saturday when Lawrence and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats face the Calgary Stampeders at Tim Hortons Field.

But two CFL sources said Tuesday's meeting was a lengthy one and subequently a resolution isn't expected until after this weekend's contests. If that's the case, Lawrence would be eligible to play Saturday against the Stampeders.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The CFL suspended Lawrence for two games after he hit quarterback Zach Collaros in the head during Hamilton's season-opening 23-17 home win over Saskatchewan on June 13.

Lawrence received a 25-yard roughing-the-passer penalty on the play.

Collaros didn't return to the game and went on the six-game injured list shortly afterwards. A repentant Lawrence said he didn't mean to hurt his former teammate. He appealed the suspension and was able to continue playing leading up to the hearing.

The six-foot-one, 231-pound Lawrence is in his eighth CFL season, seventh with Hamilton. He has a team-high 20 tackles with two sacks and two interceptions.

The Canadian Press