Ticats head coach Steinauer won't say who'll be his starting QB against Montreal

HAMILTON — Orlondo Steinauer wasn't tipping his hand Thursday regarding who'll be his starting quarterback Saturday.

The Hamilton head coach says he's expecting both veterans Bo Levi Mitchell and Matt Shiltz to play when the Tiger-Cats visit the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division semifinal. When pressed, Steinauer said the club has determined who'll start the playoff game but wouldn't reveal who it will be.

"It doesn't do anything to sit here and unveil that right now," said Steinauer, Hamilton's head coach/president of football operations. "Both quarterbacks are going to play.

"How much, that will be determined by us. I think what's most important is that internally we know exactly the plan and what we're doing. The most important thing is that Bo, Matt and Kai (short-yardage quarterback Kai Locksley) understand their roles heading into this game and the possibilities and really that's the focus."

Shiltz took the bulk of first-team reps during practice Thursday at Tim Hortons Field.

Mitchell, 33, was the starter for Hamilton's final three regular-season games after sustaining a fractured leg July 28 against Ottawa that required surgery. Mitchell was relieved in last week's 22-20 road loss to Montreal by rookie Taylor Powell while Shiltz took over from Mitchell against B.C. and Saskatchewan, respectively.

Injuries have limited Mitchell to just six starts this season, his first with Hamilton. He signed a three-year, $1.62-million extension in January with the Ticats, who acquired his playing rights in November from the Calgary Stampeders.

The six-foot-two, 199-pound Mitchell completed 78-of-133 passes (58.6 per cent) for 1,031 yards with six TDs and 10 interceptions this season.

Mitchell began his CFL career with Calgary in 2012 and spent 11 seasons in Alberta. During his time with the Stampeders, Mitchell led them to two Grey Cup titles (2014, 2018), earning game MVP honours each time. Twice he was named the league's outstanding player (2016, 2018).

Story continues

Shiltz, 30, is in his second season with Hamilton. The six-foot-two, 205-pound American started three (2-1) of the 11 regular-season games he appeared in this year, completing 108-of-161 passes (67.1 per cent) for 1,556 yards with seven TDs and five interceptions.

Shiltz has run 23 times for 160 yards (seven-yard average) and a TD. Shiltz began his CFL career with Montreal (2017-19, '21) before joining the Ticats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press