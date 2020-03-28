Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd. (HKG:1671) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd. (HKG:1671), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

See our latest analysis for Tianjin Tianbao Energy

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tianjin Tianbao Energy

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Yun Nan Yuan bought HK$5.3m worth of shares at a price of HK$1.93 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of HK$0.71. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Yun Nan Yuan.

Yun Nan Yuan bought 4.56m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of HK$1.72. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Story continues

SEHK:1671 Recent Insider Trading March 28th 2020

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Tianjin Tianbao Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Tianjin Tianbao Energy insiders have about 4.5% of the stock, worth approximately HK$5.1m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tianjin Tianbao Energy Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Tianjin Tianbao Energy insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Tianjin Tianbao Energy has 7 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

Of course Tianjin Tianbao Energy may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.