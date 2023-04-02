Do Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group's (SGX:T14) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group (SGX:T14). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group grew its EPS by 12% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 19% to CN¥8.2b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Holding CN¥75m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Should You Add Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group is a growing business, which is encouraging. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group that we have uncovered.

