Is Tiangong International Company Limited's (HKG:826) CEO Pay Fair?

In 2013 Suojun Wu was appointed CEO of Tiangong International Company Limited (HKG:826). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Suojun Wu's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Tiangong International Company Limited is worth HK$7.0b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CN¥805k for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CN¥162k. We note that more than half of the total compensation is not the salary; and performance requirements may apply to this non-salary portion. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of CN¥2.8b to CN¥11b. The median total CEO compensation was CN¥3.3m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Tiangong International. On a sector level, around 77% of total compensation represents salary and 23% is other remuneration. Tiangong International sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Tiangong International, below.

Is Tiangong International Company Limited Growing?

Tiangong International Company Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 45% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 25%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Tiangong International Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 221% over three years, Tiangong International Company Limited has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

It looks like Tiangong International Company Limited pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Since the business is growing, many would argue this suggests the pay is modest. And given most shareholders are probably very happy with recent returns, you might even think that Suojun Wu deserves a raise! Most shareholders like to see a modestly paid CEO combined with strong performance by the company. But it is even better if company insiders are also buying shares with their own money. On another note, Tiangong International has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

