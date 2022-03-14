Tia and Tamera Mowry Pose in Sweet Photo with Daughters Cairo, 3, and Ariah, 6

Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry's daughters are sharing their close-knit bond.

Last week, Tia shared a photo of her twin sister and their daughters — Tia's daughter Cairo Tiahna, 3, and Tamera's daughter Ariah Talea, 6 — in honor of International Women's Day.

"Happy International Women's Day! Everything - and I mean EVERYTHING, we bring to the world is so beautiful. So here's to us!" Tia wrote alongside a photo of the mother-daughter duos smiling together.

Back in November, Tamera also shared an adorable photo on Instagram of Cairo and Ariah hugging each other.

"These two kind, loving, and beautiful princesses were inseparable. 'Cousins are those forever playmates that become forever friends.' — Unknown," she captioned the post.

Along with Cairo, Tia is also mom to son Cree Taylor, 10, with husband Cory Hardrict. Meanwhile, Tamera shares Ariah and son Aden John Tanner, 9, with husband Adam Housley.

The actresses have often given their social media followers a glimpse at their kids' relationship with one another, similar to their own bond.

Tamera told E! News in December that her children have been binge-watching her and Tia's '90s sitcom Sister, Sister lately — and they feel inspired to pursue an acting career of their own.

"They love Sister, Sister," Mowry-Housley said. "Ariah watches it on her own. She loves it so much [and] Aden loves it so much that now both of them want to be actors."

"I was like, 'Oh lord. Oh lord,' " she joked of her reaction to their new career aspirations.

Tia and Tamera starred together in Sister, Sister, which ran for six seasons between 1994 and 1999. The throwback comedy became available to stream on Netflix in September, reaching a new audience decades later.

Tia spoke with PEOPLE in October, reflecting on Sister, Sister's legacy.

"I feel it's kind of surreal because in my mind I still remember it, like day one," she said. "I still remember the buzz and the excitement that Sister, Sister brought. [I can still remember] my first day of that table reading and me saying, 'That girl has my face!' I remember being on TGIF."

Now, two decades since the show first premiered in 1994, she said it is amazing to see Sister, Sister inspire and entertain a whole new generation of viewers.

"To see the younger generation loving it just as much as our generation did, it's really cool to relive that moment," she said. "I think in a way [we're] experiencing why something becomes a classic."