Tia Mowry Wears Daring Sheer Catsuit as She Announces 'Most Unapologetic Version of Myself'

"Get ready for the most genuine, fun, unapologetic version of myself!" Mowry declared in her caption on Instagram

Tia Mowry/Instagram Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry is starting 2024 by daring to take fashion risks — and she's not sorry about it.

On Wednesday, Mowry posted a fun video to Instagram showing her followers the transformation she's making in the new year.

The actress, 45, began the video in a gray sweatsuit set and full makeup, with her hair pulled back in braids. She stared straight at the camera as she opened the door to reveal another version of herself.

Dressed in a black catsuit that eludes nudity and has stripe details on the legs, the new, daring and even more confident version of Mowry then emerged from behind the door, wearing the same hair and makeup.

She posed in her doorway, strutted toward the camera, struck a power pose with her hands on her hips, blew a kiss and winked to the soundtrack of Nicki Minaj's song "FTCU."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Tia Mowry attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023

"Get ready for the most genuine, fun, unapologetic version of myself!" Mowry wrote in the caption of the video.

The Sister, Sister star and her ex-husband Cory Hardrict finalized their divorce settlement in April 2023, six months after announcing their separation. The pair share a daughter Cairo Tiahna, 5½ and a son, Cree Taylor, 12.

In a reflective Instagram post before the new year, Mowry detailed learning to enjoy her own company.

"For the longest time, I’ve found myself in the company of others, as my work and family commitments kept me constantly surrounded by people, and not to mention, I have a twin. Alone time was a rare occurrence growing up," she wrote in a lengthy caption, admitting that she's begun to embrace "moments of solitude."

Tia Mowry/Instagram Mowry in black catsuit

"I realized that being alone wasn’t a punishment but rather an opportunity to recharge. Through conscious effort, I transformed these moments into a crucial aspect of maintaining my well-being." Mowry continued. "This shift allowed me to recognize the value of solitude in refreshing my mind and spirit."

In that video, the Family Reunion star was grooving with a glass of wine and lip-syncing to Alicia Keys' song "Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart."



