Tia Mowry Urges Parents to 'Be Present' with Their Kids as She Celebrates Easter with Her Family

Tia Mowry-Hardrict's Easter was quite a family affair!

The actress, 43, celebrated the holiday on Sunday with a large group of her closest family members, including husband Cory Hardrict, son Cree, 10, and daughter Cairo, 3.

Tia was also joined by her brothers Tahj and Tavior Mowry, Tavior's wife Zandy, and family matriarch Darlene as shown in photos on her Instagram slideshow. Tia's twin sister Tamera, her husband Adam Housley, and their daughter Ajah, 6, were not pictured at the gathering.

"Hope you had a wonderful weekend and a happy Easter with your family and friends! 💐🌷" Tia captioned the Instagram post, which featured several photos and videos from the day.

In one adorable image, Tia rocked a flowing white gown and gold jewelry while Cairo gave a thumbs up to the camera in her pink tulle dress. Completing the family portrait was Cree in a dapper suit, flashing a peace sign at the photographer and Cory, who chose a floral button-down shirt and a beige hat for the celebration.

Another photo showed the family together, though Cairo was captured hilariously pouting in the front while the rest of her family flashed smiles around her.

Cairo wouldn't stay grumpy for long, however, thanks to Grandma Darlene. Tia also shared a video of Darlene helping Cairo open her Easter basket, which included sidewalk chalk and bubbles.

Though she waited to share Easter photos until the day after the party, the mom of two shared some "Tia Wisdom" on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

Speaking to "the parents," the actress shared how important it is to her to "be present" with her kids, and urged others to uphold the same value.

"No matter how busy I am... I truly always — or try to — make time for my son and daughter. I never want them to feel less important than anything else I am focused on," she said.

"Try to turn off the TV during dinner, try not to be on your phone when you're with those kids… take those five minutes after school to talk to them about their day and what they want to be when they grow up," she said. "These are the moments that you will cherish forever. You guys, before you know it, our babies, they just won't be babies anymore."

Tia also celebrated her family on Saturday by sharing a selection of photos from celebrations from Easters' past. Among the images included one when she was still pregnant with Cairo and an adorable photo of her toddler daughter now.

"Happy Easter from The Hardrict's 🐰🌼💗One of my favorite things to do on a holiday is look at family photos of past years!" she captioned the post. "Y'all know I love my family and I love the holidays, because it gives us another chance to spend time together doing what we love most: eating, laughing and just enjoying each other's company!"

Though Tamera was not present in Tia's photos, the actress did have an Easter celebration of her own on Sunday and shared a photo of the family's festivities on Instagram.

"Wishing you all a beautiful and blessed Easter from the Housley's. Felt so nice to fellowship today! #resurrectionsunday ✝️❤️" Tamera wrote beside her photo.