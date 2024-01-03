Tia Mowry Speaks on Whether Her Children Will Follow in Her Footsteps: 'I Don't See it Happening'

The actress discussed her kids on Wednesday's episode of 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

Tia Mowry isn’t convinced her kids will follow her footsteps into acting.

The 45-year-old discussed whether or not she sees her two children — daughter Cairo Tiahna, 5½, and son Cree Taylor, 12 — going into the same career path as her as she appeared on the latest episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday.

“You know, as it stands for right now, I don’t see it happening,” Mowry told host Jennifer Hudson. “But I do see Cree, he’s very talented when it comes to acting. He was on one of my shows that I had done last year called Family Reunion and he did an episode of that. And he’s so good.”

“But I don’t think he wants to pursue that right now, its all about basketball,” she continued. “You know, his dad loves basketball, so it's great way for them to bond.”

Tia Mowry on The Jennifer Hudson Show Jan. 3, 2024

As for daughter Cairo, Mowry added, “I think she’s going to be the President of the United States!”

Mowry shares her two children with ex-husband Cory Hardrict. The actress announced her split from Hardrict, 44, after 14 years of marriage in October 2022.

She also spoke on the show about what she got up to over the holidays, as well as what she hopes to instill in her kids while they’re still young.

“It’s been amazing. My family, we all went to Thailand, which is something that I wanted to do for a long time,” Mowry said. “I feel like it’s the best gift that I can give to my children is traveling and just creating wonderful memories with them and experiences and all that good stuff.”

Tia Mowry on The Jennifer Hudson Show Jan. 3, 2024

“I’m all about expanding on tradition. Of course, I’m all about gift-giving for the kids during the holiday, but I feel like this is something they can hold onto for the rest of their lives,” she continued.

The actress added, “I think the biggest gift that I can give them is for them to just learn from other people and from other cultures; it builds character.”

Speaking on her relationship with Cree and Cairo, the Sister, Sister alum told Hudson, 42, “I want to be a fun mom.”

“You know .. my love language, I guess for my kids, is to embarrass them,” Mowry joked. “My kids are my everything. We like to have fun.”

Tia Mowry on The Jennifer Hudson Show Jan. 3, 2024

The actress also revealed how daughter Cairo takes extra-special care of her mom, even at such a young age: “She’s just a beautiful spirit. She’s always telling me, ‘Mommy, I love you.’ It’s like she can sense when I need to hear some things, and it’s always just right on time.”

Mowry’s appearance on the show comes after sharing on Friday that she learned to “embrace solitude” in 2023, ahead of the New Year.



“I realized that being alone wasn’t a punishment but rather an opportunity to recharge,” wrote the mother of two in a lengthy Instagram post. “Through conscious effort, I transformed these moments into a crucial aspect of maintaining my well-being."

Mowry added, "This shift allowed me to recognize the value of solitude in refreshing my mind and spirit."

