Tia Mowry Shocks Instagram With ‘Weird’ Confession

Tia Mowry has a confession.

On Tuesday, the “Sister, Sister” actress stupefied her followers with a strange admission in a “Tea with Tia” session via her Instagram Story.

“I cannot believe I’m sharing this with you guys,” Mowry, 43, said before expanding on this week’s topic: childhood soothing techniques.

Actress Tia Mowry stupefied her followers on Tuesday with a strange admission. (Photo: ROBYN BECK via Getty Images)

“Some kids would suck their thumb or they would suck their fingers,” Mowry said, “but do you guys know what I used to do? I used to suck my arm.”

The actress revealed she kept up the “weird” habit until she was around 13 or 14 years old because it helped her calm down and fall asleep.

“I really want to know if there are other people out there in the world that did this because I always thought that I was just weird!” she said.

Mowry also discussed how she eventually broke the habit after her mom started spraying mosquito repellant on her arm.

“It worked, I stopped sucking my arm, but you guys, I was an arm-sucker,” she said.

Mowry and her husband, actor Cory Hardrict, have two children: daughter Cairo, 3, and son Cree, 10.

