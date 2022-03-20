Tia Mowry Shared Rare Photos of Twin Tamera Mowry and Their Kids on Instagram

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is feeling thankful for the women in her life, including her twin sister,Tamera Mowry-Housley, and their daughters.

In honor International Women's Day on March 10, the Family Reunion actress a handful of photos on Instagram giving a shoutout to her loved ones. Apart from sharing snaps with her TV moms — Jackée Harry from Sister Sister and Loretta Devine from Family Reunion— Tia also posted a few with Tamera and their mom, Darlene Mowry. But perhaps, the most memorable picture was the first one featuring Tia, Tamera and their daughters together.

As fans may know, Tia and her husband, fellow actor Cory Hardrict, have two children: a 10-year-old son named Cree and a 3-year-old daughter named Cairo. Tamera and her husband, Adam Housley, have two kids as well: a nine-year-old son named Aden and a 6-year-old daughter named Ariah.

"Happy International Women’s Day!" Tia captioned the Instagram gallery. "Everything - and I mean EVERYTHING, we bring to the world is so beautiful. So here’s to us!"

Unsurprisingly, Tia's fans were excited to see a little insight into her life as a mother, aunt, sister and daughter. One person wrote: "Awwww!! Beautiful twins and their adorable kid's ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Another added: "LOVE 😍💕."

What's more, some fans pointed out the resemblance between the Sister, Sister stars and their mother. A different fan said: "I didn’t realize how much you all look like your mom 😍." Several folks even called for more pictures of the whole family together. A follower commented: "The twins the little girls and mom need a pic together because it’s like quadruplets 😍😍😍😍😍."

Many would agree that Tia and Tamera have come a long since their TV sitcom days. Since the show ended back in 1999, the twin sisters have explored different career paths. Throughout the years, fans have witnessed Tia star on the football series The Game and Tamera became an Emmy-winning host on the daytime talk show The Real. Still, the two have remained close and now, their children get to grow alongside each other.

How sweet!

