Tia Mowry Goes on a 'Little Alien Adventure' on Halloween with Daughter Cairo and Son Cree

The actress shares her two kids with ex-husband Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry/Instagram

Tia Mowry had a blast on Halloween with her two kids.

The Sister, Sister alum, 45, stepped out on the spookiest day of the year with daughter Cairo, 5, and son Cree, 12, sharing a peek at her night on Instagram. Mowry dressed as an alien, wearing a silver tank top and skirt and accessorizing the outfit with a star headband and pink wig.

She stood in between her two kids, with Cree donning a blow-up alien costume while Cairo opted for a combination spaceship and alien costume. Mowry also included photos of her two kids trick-or-treating, posting a photo of Cairo with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's 4-year-old daughter Kaavia.

"We had ourselves a little alien adventure last night! Tricked and treated with our friends all over the neighborhood, and Cree's costume had me cracking up all night 🎃," the mom of two wrote in her caption.

"Cairo and Kaavia knew exactly what treats they wanted — they were running the show 😂 Hope you had a great Halloween!" she added.

Mowry shares her two kids with ex-husband Cory Hardrict, 43.

In a cover story for HelloBeautiful in June, she opened up about how her decision to separate from the All American: Homecoming actor was ultimately in the best interest of her kids.

"A part of my decision was also for them,” Mowry said of filing for divorce for her two children. “For them seeing their mother walk in truth, I feel like it’s a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision.”

“It was one of the hardest decisions that I had ever had to make in my entire life," she explained. "But if they see that mommy can do it, that mommy, no matter what people say, no matter, even if there’s some sort of doubt, whatever, mommy pushed through.

“[They can say] my mommy is living and chasing her truth. I want my children to do that,” the actress continued. “That’s the best gift I can give them.”

Tia Mowry/ Instagram Tia Mowry with son Cree and daughter Cairo

As they finalize their divorce, the former couple dictated the rules around significant others and their two children in new documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"Absent agreement to the contrary, each party is restrained from introducing the minor children to a new romantic partner until that party has been in an exclusive relationship with the romantic partner for at least six months," the documents read.

"Each party is further restrained from permitting his or her new romantic partner from spending overnights when the minor children are with that custodial parent during the first six months of the exclusive relationship," the filing continues. "The parties agree that the restraints set forth in this paragraph are in the best interest of the children."

The pair also agreed to uphold the previous agreement to share legal and physical custody of their children, which Mowry proposed in a court filing last year.



