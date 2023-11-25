Tia Mowry and Ex Cory Hardrict Celebrate Thanksgiving with Daughter Cairo and Son Cree

"We gon be alright," Mowry wrote alongside heart emojis with a photo of her, the rapper and their two children hugging

Tia Mowry is celebrating Turkey Day with her two kids — and her ex-husband!

On Thursday, the Sister, Sister alum, 45, shared two sweet family photos to X (formerly Twitter) from her Thanksgiving celebrations with ex Cory Hardrict and their daughter Cairo, 5, and son Cree, 12. One photo shows Mowry's arm leaning on Hardrict's leg as they hug their two kids.

"We gon be alright," she wrote alongside heart emojis.

Mowry also posted a photo on Instagram with her extended family, pairing it with a lengthy caption about gratitude for her loved ones.

"There's something truly special about having the whole family gathered, relishing in the joy of the season," the caption reads in part. "The absence of my sibling is always felt when we're apart, making these moments together in the same city all the more precious."

"From shared meals to lively conversations and a spirited game of cornhole, the competitive spirit among us adds an extra layer of fun 😂," she continued.



Her twin sister, Tamera, posted the same photo to celebrate the holiday, writing: "🍁Happy Thanksgiving🍂 from our family to yours ✨ So grateful for these littles ✨ We pray your day is filled with warmth, love, peace, joy, laughter and wonderful memories!"

The holiday season has already begun for Mowry and her kids.



On Halloween, the actress stepped out with her two kids, sharing a peek at her night on Instagram. Mowry dressed as an alien, wearing a silver tank top and skirt and accessorizing the outfit with a star headband and pink wig.

She stood in between her two kids, with Cree donning a blow-up alien costume while Cairo opted for a combination spaceship and alien costume. Mowry also included photos of her two kids trick-or-treating, posting a photo of Cairo with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's 4-year-old daughter Kaavia.

"We had ourselves a little alien adventure last night! Tricked and treated with our friends all over the neighborhood, and Cree's costume had me cracking up all night 🎃," the mom of two wrote in her caption.

"Cairo and Kaavia knew exactly what treats they wanted — they were running the show 😂 Hope you had a great Halloween!" she added.

In a cover story for HelloBeautiful in June, she opened up about how her decision to separate from the All American: Homecoming actor was ultimately in the best interest of her children.

"A part of my decision was also for them,” Mowry said of filing for divorce. “For them seeing their mother walk in truth, I feel like it’s a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision.”

“It was one of the hardest decisions that I had ever had to make in my entire life," she explained. "But if they see that mommy can do it, that mommy, no matter what people say, no matter, even if there’s some sort of doubt, whatever, mommy pushed through."

The actress continued: “[They can say] 'my mommy is living and chasing her truth.' I want my children to do that. That’s the best gift I can give them.”

