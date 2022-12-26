Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas with Ex Cory Hardrict and Kids: 'Family Will Always Be Family'

Angela Andaloro
·3 min read
Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas with Ex Cory Hardrict and Kids: 'Family Will Always Be Family'
Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas with Ex Cory Hardrict and Kids: 'Family Will Always Be Family'

Tia Mowry/Instagram

Tia Mowry is sharing her gratitude for new beginnings on her first Christmas since her divorce.

On Sunday, the actress shared a series of photos from her holiday celebrations with her daughter Cairo, 4, and son Cree, 11. The three spent the holiday with Cory Hardrict, 43, as the former couple commits to co-parenting their two children.

"Family will ALWAYS be Family," said Mowry, 44, in the caption of the heartwarming pics on Instagram. "Merry Christmas from our family to yours."

In the photos, the family sits near a white fireplace decorated with a garland and wreath set full of red and gold ornaments. They joyfully pose for the camera as Cree shows off a broad smile in one sweet snap and makes a nervous gesture in another as his mom leans in to kiss him on the cheek.

Cairo stood out in a light pink ruffle top dress matched with white tights opposite her family's gray and white outfits. In one photo, she was given a sweet embrace by her parents and then played with a red stuffed animal in another as she smiled next to her dad.

Mowry previously expressed similar feelings about uniting as a family, telling TMZ earlier this month, "Yes, we are going to be spending the holidays with him, which we're really excited about, with the whole family."

Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas with Ex Cory Hardrict and Kids: 'Family Will Always Be Family'
Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas with Ex Cory Hardrict and Kids: 'Family Will Always Be Family'

Tia Mowry/Instagram

Asked if she thinks more families should put aside their differences to be together during the holidays, Mowry responded, "I mean, family is family no matter what happens, and that's what's important to me. We will always be family."

The parents of two called it quits after 14 years of marriage in October. While chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Lactaid earlier this month, Mowry noted how she is "really learning how to really be present" in her new parental role.

"I feel like, especially as a mom wearing so many different hats, I'm always in survival mode," she told PEOPLE exclusively.

Tia&nbsp;Mowry&nbsp;Says She Feels Like She's 'Always in Survival Mode' as a Newly Single Mom to Her 2 Kids
Tia Mowry Says She Feels Like She's 'Always in Survival Mode' as a Newly Single Mom to Her 2 Kids

Tia Mowry/Instagram

"I'm always making sure everybody is okay, everybody's alive, everybody's healthy, everybody's fed," she continues, "and making sure everybody's fine, they have no holes in their socks, et cetera."

"But for me," Mowry added, "it's about learning how to be aware and present with myself, and tapping in and making sure I too am taken care of. [Because] how can you take care of other people if your cup isn't filled?"

The Game alum announced her separation from Hardrict on Oct. 4, saying that the decision was not "easy and not without sadness."

"We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," she said. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

In her divorce filing, Mowry cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. They also requested joint physical and legal custody of their children.

