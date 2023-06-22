Tia Adeola's Summer 2023 RTW Collection Is for Hot Girls Only

Tia Adeola is giving us the hot girl summer of our dreams with its Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection.

Delivering six full looks, the curated collection is brimming with sultry silhouettes crafted from eye-catching prints and textures. "I wanted to create looks that were sexy, fun and bold -- pieces that the Tia Adeola girl could wear no matter the occasion this season," the Nigerian designer shares in an exclusive press release.

Decadently sheer two piece sets inspire late nights on the beach, thanks to an off-white mesh net fabric. Skirts arrive with thigh-high splits, overflowing with ruffles, while midriff-baring tops are held together by the dainty material. Elsewhere, the Read All About It Set is at home amongst newspaper stands with its verbose print. The New York-based brand continues its experimentation with materials, mixing lace and lycra for a Sex And The City-inspired aesthetic. Meanwhile, hooded lace sets are painted in earthy shades of brown for midsummer adventures.

Ranging in price from $200 -- $300 USD, Tia Adeola's Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection is available on the brand's website. Take a first look in the gallery above.