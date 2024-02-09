Tiësto Drops Out of Super Bowl Performance Due to Family Emergency as He's Replaced by Kaskade

"It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first," shared the DJ

Tiësto will not be performing at the 2024 Super Bowl this Sunday. Instead, fans will hear Kaskade.

The music producer and DJ, 55, announced he was pulling out from the performance due to a “personal family emergency.”

“Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning,” Tiësto shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday.

“It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first,” he continued. “Thank you to the NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future!”

Soon after, Kaskade was announced as Tiësto's replacement.

As a kid who grew up in Chicago watching the NFL Super Bowl every year with my family this chance to actually be part of it is absolutely mind blowing," the music producer and DJ, 52, wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"Las Vegas has been my second home for the past decade, as an architect of creating a landscape that includes House and Dance Music residencies as part of its destination. To be able to be the first Electronic Musician to be part of the full game experience of the Super Bowl held in Las Vegas seems like coming home, and I’m beyond excited to represent my community."

Tiësto was scheduled to perform during the game breaks, with parts of his sets featured during the CBS broadcast and on his personal social media accounts. Kaskade will now fill the role.



Along with the Super Bowl performance, Tiësto was also scheduled for two shows in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday and Friday at the Brooklyn Hangar. It has yet to be confirmed if he will perform for these shows.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Tiesto performs in Saudi Arabia in December 2021

Previously, the NFL has featured DJs during the game breaks, starting in 2020 with DJ Khaled at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, followed by D-Nice in Tampa Bay the next year, then Zedd in Los Angeles in 2022 and most recently DJ Snake in Phoenix last year.

While Tiësto will no longer be in attendance, Super Bowl LVIII will include several more performances, including a halftime show performance from Usher. Reba McEntire is set to sing the National Anthem, while Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful” and Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing."

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LVIII, airing on CBS on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.



