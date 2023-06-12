Thyssenkrupp launches long-awaited IPO of hydrogen division Nucera

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Thyssenkrupp on Monday launched the long-awaited listing of its hydrogen division Nucera, targeting proceeds of up to 600 million euros ($645 million) via the sale of new shares.

The initial public offering is expected to be completed before the summer break, depending on market conditions, the company said.

Sources told Reuters in April that Thyssenkrupp was targeting June for a new attempt at the listing of Nucera, which is a 66-34 joint venture with Italy's De Nora.

"With our electrolysis technology we want to shape a new era of the energy transition," said Werner Ponikwar, CEO of Thyssenkrupp Nucera.

The targeted level of proceeds confirms the initial IPO blueprint first outlined in January 2022, a plan that was later shelved due to weak financial markets in the run-up to the Ukraine war.

Nucera engineers electrolysers that are needed to produce green hydrogen, a field where it competes with Norway's Nel, Britain's ITM Power, France's McPhy Energy and U.S. company Plug Power.

It focuses on so-called alkaline water electrolysis, which Credit Suisse reckons will account for 60% of the global market by 2030 as it is more suitable for big projects, while proton exchange membrane electrolysis is seen at around a third.

($1 = 0.9302 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph SteitzEditing by Miranda Murray)