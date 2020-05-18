thyssenkrupp Elevator completes construction on core of the highest test tower in the Western Hemisphere

- The core of thyssenkrupp Elevator's test tower in Atlanta was built up at a rate of more than 7 feet per day and completed ahead of schedule in 57 days

- thyssenkrupp Elevator utilized a process known as slip-form construction, which is a moving formwork system that is set down on the foundation as concrete is continuously placed into the climbing formwork system to create the vertical walls

- The test tower is part of thyssenkrupp Elevator's new North American headquarters at The Battery Atlanta, which is on schedule for completion next year

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ATLANTA , May 18, 2020 /CNW/ -- Slip-form construction of thyssenkrupp Elevator's Innovation and Qualification Center (IQC) and elevator test tower has been completed. The IQC is part of thyssenkrupp Elevator's new North American headquarters at The Battery Atlanta and, at 420 feet tall, will be the tallest building in Cobb County as well as the tallest elevator test tower in the Western Hemisphere.

thyssenkrupp Elevator Logo (PRNewsfoto/thyssenkrupp Elevator)

The IQC and adjacent Corporate Headquarters (CHQ) are on schedule for completion in 2021 with final move-in by early 2022. Both the IQC and CHQ are being built on property owned by the Braves Development Company. Employees moved into the Business Headquarters (BHQ) location in nearby Pennant Park in March 2019 .

"The completion of the IQC slip-form process is an important moment in our company's history as it not only symbolizes a brighter future for our organization and the local community, but will be a beacon of engineering excellence that will help transform an industry in need of modern innovations," said Kevin Lavallee , CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator North America.

Slip-form construction involves a moving formwork system being set down on the foundation with concrete being placed on a continuous basis. Often referred to as the core or skeleton of a building, the slip-form construction process is relatively rare in the U.S. but is popular in Europe – this process was used for thyssenkrupp's 800-foot-tall elevator test tower in Rottweil, Germany .

Story continues

Construction of thyssenkrupp Elevator's new test tower, including the slip-form construction, is being handled by its general contractor, Brasfield & Gorrie. Subcontractor Gleitbau – Salzburg provided the design, engineering and oversight over the slip-form construction process.

Brasfield & Gorrie has an extensive local footprint, having also constructed the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta as well as One Ballpark Center, a nine-story, 250,000-square-foot office building that serves as Comcast's Central Division headquarters. The general contractor also served as the managing partner of American Builders 2017, the joint venture that built SunTrust Park. Brasfield & Gorrie has completed more than $760 million worth of construction within a half-mile radius of the project's site, and since 2009, Brasfield & Gorrie has successfully completed 182 contract projects with thyssenkrupp.

"Self-performing concrete work is one of Brasfield & Gorrie's areas of expertise, and it gives us superior control over the cost, quality, and schedule of a project. We constantly seek opportunities to innovate so we can better serve our clients, and the slip-form process has allowed us to maximize efficiency while building this quality concrete structure," said Brasfield & Gorrie Vice President and Division Manager Ben Norton .

Gleitbau – Salzburg has established a presence in market segments which had previously not utilized the slip-form technique, including towers and high-rise buildings, thanks in part to its technology and knowledge gained from working under extreme conditions in the construction of oil and gas platforms.

In July 2018 , thyssenkrupp Elevator announced it would be moving its North American headquarters to The Battery Atlanta. Nine months later, thyssenkrupp Elevator, Brasfield & Gorrie and Gensler celebrated breaking ground on the IQC in a ceremony attended by Atlanta Braves executives as well as prominent members of the local business community.

With 18 shafts, the elevator test tower will be used to trial new concepts and product pilots, including high-speed elevators and TWIN, thyssenkrupp's unique elevator system that features two cabins working independently in one shaft. The IQC will also test MULTI, the revolutionary rope-less and sideways-moving elevator system. In addition, the test tower will also conduct robust tests to ensure compliance with stringent safety requirements on standard elevators.

To showcase the elevators at the test tower, the IQC will feature a complete glass exterior façade facing The Battery Atlanta, allowing millions of visitors annually to view operations that are normally hidden behind concrete walls in rural locations. In addition to the elevator test tower, the IQC will also feature event and meeting spaces located at the top of the building – providing breathtaking views of the region – as well as a digital showroom, software lab, engineering offices and training facilities.

In North America , thyssenkrupp Elevator has an extensive footprint within some of the most iconic buildings in the region, including One World Trade Center in New York City , home to the fastest elevators in the Western Hemisphere, and Pearson International Airport in Toronto . There are approximately 12,000 thyssenkrupp Elevator employees across North America . More than 900 employees will be located at the new North American headquarters.

To view renderings of thyssenkrupp Elevator's new North American headquarters in Atlanta , click here. Images of the test tower construction are available for download here.

To view time-lapse video of the IQC and elevator test tower, go to https://www.thyssenkruppelevator.com/About-Us/atlanta-headquarters

Press Contact

Dennis Van Milligen

Communications Specialist

thyssenkrupp Elevator North America

Tel: +1 312 525 3190

E-Mail: dennis.vanmilligen@thyssenkrupp.com

Web: www.thyssenkruppelevator.com

Michael Ridder

Head of Communications

thyssenkrupp Elevator AG

Tel: +49 201 844-535 104

E-Mail: michael.ridder@thyssenkrupp.com

Web: www.thyssenkrupp-elevator.com

People shaping cities blog: www.urban-hub.com

About us:

thyssenkrupp Elevator

thyssenkrupp Elevator brings together the Group's global activities in passenger transportation systems. With sales of €8.0 billion in fiscal 2018/2019 and customers in over 100 countries, thyssenkrupp Elevator built its position as one of the world's leading elevator companies from scratch in a mere 40 years' time applying thyssenkrupp unique engineering capabilities. With more than 50,000 highly skilled employees, the company offers smart and innovative products and services designed to meet customers' individual requirements. The portfolio includes passenger and freight elevators, escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts as well as tailored service solutions for all products. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive sales and service network to guarantee closeness to customers.

thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp is a technology group with strengths in materials. Over 162,000 employees in 78 countries work with passion and technological know-how to develop high-quality products and intelligent industrial processes and services for sustainable progress. Their skills and commitment are the basis of our success. In fiscal year 2018/2019 thyssenkrupp generated sales of €42.0 billion. Together with our customers we develop competitive solutions for future challenges in their respective industries. With our engineering expertise we enable our customers to gain an edge in the global market and manufacture innovative products in a cost- and resource-friendly way. Our technologies and innovations are the key to meeting diverse customer and market requirements around the world, growing on the markets of the future, and generating stable earnings, cash flows and value growth.

Brasfield & Gorrie

Founded in 1964, Brasfield & Gorrie is one of the nation's largest privately held construction firms, providing general contracting, design-build, and construction management services for a wide variety of markets. We are skilled in construction best practices, including virtual design and construction, integrated project delivery, and lean construction, but we are best known for our preconstruction and self-perform expertise and exceptional client service. Brasfield & Gorrie has 12 offices and approximately 3,000 employees. Our 2019 revenues were $3.8 billion . Engineering News-Record ranks Brasfield & Gorrie 25th among the nation's "Top 400 Contractors" for 2019.

The Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta, a 2 million square-foot mixed-use development, located at the intersection of I-75 and I-285, features boutique shopping, chef-driven restaurants, an Omni Hotel, The Coca-Cola Roxy, 531 residences, Two Ballpark Center loft office home to SPACES, Three Ballpark Center home to thyssenkrupp Elevator, and One Ballpark Center, Comcast's regional office headquarters. Powered by Comcast's all-fiber network and delivering multi-terabit capabilities, The Battery Atlanta has the highest-capacity network serving any mixed-use development in the nation. For more information on The Battery Atlanta, please visit batteryatl.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thyssenkrupp-elevator-completes-construction-on-core-of-the-highest-test-tower-in-the-western-hemisphere-301060293.html

SOURCE thyssenkrupp Elevator





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/18/c0833.html