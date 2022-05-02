Thyroid Cancer Pipeline Offers Promising New Options for Treatment | DelveInsight

·10 min read
Thyroid Cancer Pipeline involves 40+ key companies continuously working towards developing 40+ Thyroid Cancer treatment therapies, as per DelveInsight

New York, USA, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thyroid Cancer Pipeline Offers Promising New Options for Treatment | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s 'Thyroid Cancer Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Thyroid Cancer therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Thyroid Cancer pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Thyroid Cancer Pipeline Report

  • DelveInsight’s Thyroid Cancer Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 40+ active players working to develop 40+ pipeline therapies for Thyroid Cancer treatment.

  • The leading Thyroid Cancer companies include Shanghai Henlius Biotech, AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc., Taizhou Hanzhong biomedical co. LTD, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Takeda Oncology, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Genentech, Inc., VBL Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Purple Biotech, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Theratechnologies, TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc., Novartis Oncology, SOTIO Biotech AG, Ono Pharmaceutical, Debiopharm, Tmunity Therapeutics, Codiak BioSciences, Oncoceutics, GlobeImmune, C4 Therapeutics, Innovative Cellular Therapeutics, Applied Pharmaceutical, and others are developing novel drug candidates to improve the Thyroid Cancer treatment landscape.

  • Key Thyroid Cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include HLX208, AIC100, HX008, Nivolumab, Ipilimumab, MLN0128, Pembrolizumab, Vemurafenib, VB-111, LOXO-260, Anlotinib hydrochloride, HA121-28, CM-24, BOS172738, XP-102, TPX-0046, LN 145, Alectinib, Surufatinib, TH1902, TT-00420, Spartalizumab, SO-C101, LY3410738, Binimetinib, DEBIO 1124, CDK-002, ONC201, GI 6207, APS03118, exoASO STAT6, and others.

  • In April 2022, Molecular Targeting Technologies Inc. (MTTI) and ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM) announced the signing of a global clinical supply agreement that provides MTTI with ITM’s medical radioisotope no-carrier-added lutetium-177 (n.c.a. 177Lu / EndolucinBeta®) for the preclinical and clinical development as well as potential commercial production of MTTI’s radiopharmaceutical candidate n.c.a. 177Lu-EBTATE to treat a range of cancers. N.c.a. 177Lu-EBTATE is currently in clinical development for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors, a special form of thyroid cancer (Hürthle cell), and a rare type of head and neck cancer (nasopharyngeal cancer).

  • In April 2022, Purple Biotech Ltd., announced favorable safety and efficacy data supporting the advancement of CM24, a first-in-class clinical-stage monoclonal antibody with the potential to treat multiple solid tumor cancers.

  • In January 2022, Applied Pharmaceutical Science, Inc. announced the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for APS03118, a next-generation selective RET inhibitor, which has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The clinical application is also in the process of being submitted to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China, and a global multi-center clinical trial is in the pipeline for initiation in the second quarter of 2022 in the U.S., China, and Australia, etc.

  • In May 2021, AffyImmune Therapeutics announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation to its lead compound, AIC100, for the treatment of anaplastic thyroid cancer and refractory poorly differentiated thyroid cancer

The Thyroid Cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Thyroid Cancer products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Thyroid Cancer pipeline landscape.

Thyroid Cancer Overview

Thyroid cancer develops in the thyroid cells, which are located at the base of the neck, directly behind Adam's apple. The thyroid gland secretes hormones that control the heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, and weight. Thyroid cancer symptoms may not exhibit at first. However, the common symptoms of Thyroid Cancer include neck pain and swelling. The Thyroid Cancer causes are still not known. There are various types of thyroid cancer such as Papillary Thyroid Cancer, Medullary Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer, and others. Some grow slowly, while others might be quite aggressive.

Physical exams, blood tests, imaging tests, and genetic testing are among the common methods used for Thyroid Cancer diagnosis. The Thyroid Cancer treatment options include Thyroid Cancer surgery, radioactive iodine (Radioiodine) therapy, and thyroid hormone therapy.

Thyroid cancer survival rates are increasing. Some doctors believe this is because new technology is allowing them to detect tiny thyroid tumors that were previously undetected. Moreover, Thyroid Cancer screening tests are also being studied in clinical trials.

A snapshot of the Thyroid Cancer Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs

Company

Phase

MoA

RoA

Donafenib

Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals

Phase III

Platelet-derived growth factor receptor antagonist

Oral

HLX208

Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Phase I/II

Proto-oncogene protein b raf inhibitor

Oral

HA121-28

CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.

Phase II

Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist

Oral

CM-24

Purple Biotech

Phase I/II

CD66 antigen inhibitor

Intravenous

AIC100

AffyImmune Therapeutics

Phase I

T lymphocyte replacements

Parenteral

Thyroid Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The Thyroid Cancer Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Thyroid Cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Thyroid Cancer Pipeline Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Intravenous

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Gene therapy, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Platelet-derived growth factor receptor antagonists; Raf kinase inhibitors, Receptor protein-tyrosine kinase antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor antagonists, Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Platelet-derived growth factor-beta receptor antagonists, Proto-oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants, Proto oncogene protein b raf inhibitors, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte replacements

  • Key Thyroid Cancer Companies: Shanghai Henlius Biotech, AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc., Taizhou Hanzhong biomedical co. LTD, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Takeda Oncology, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Genentech, Inc., VBL Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Purple Biotech, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Theratechnologies, TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc., Novartis Oncology, SOTIO Biotech AG, Ono Pharmaceutical, Debiopharm, Tmunity Therapeutics, Codiak BioSciences, Oncoceutics, ,GlobeImmune, C4 Therapeutics, Innovative Cellular Therapeutics, Applied Pharmaceutical, and others

  • Key Thyroid Cancer Pipeline Therapies: VB-111, LOXO-260, Anlotinib hydrochloride, HA121-28, CM-24, BOS172738, XP-102, TPX-0046, LN 145, Alectinib, Surufatinib, TH1902, TT-00420, Spartalizumab, SO-C101, LY3410738, Binimetinib, ,DEBIO 1124, CDK-002, ONC201, GI 6207, APS03118, and others.

Table of Contents

1.

Introduction

2.

Executive Summary

3.

Thyroid Cancer Pipeline: Overview

4.

Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5.

Thyroid Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics

6.

Thyroid Cancer Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III)

6.1

Donafenib: Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals

7.

Thyroid Cancer Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

7.1

HA121-28: CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.

8.

Thyroid Cancer Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I)

8.1

AIC100:AffyImmune Therapeutics

9.

Thyroid Cancer Pipeline: Preclinical Stage Products

9.1

exoASO STAT6: Codiak BioSciences

10.

Therapeutic Assessment

11.

Inactive Products

12.

Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13.

Key Companies

14.

Key Products

15.

Unmet Needs

16.

Market Drivers and Barriers

17.

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18.

Analyst Views

19.

Appendix

