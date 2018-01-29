Thybulle, Nowell pace Washington past Washington State 80-62

SEATTLE (AP) -- Mattise Thybulle and the Washington Huskies turned the long-range tables on cross-state rival Washington State.

Thybulle scored 18 points and freshman Jaylen Nowell added 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds to pace the Huskies to an 80-62 victory over Washington State in a Pac-12 Conference game on Sunday.

Washington State, which entered second in the nation and first in the Pac-12 with 11.9 3-pointers per game, was just 6 of 24 beyond the arc against Washington's zone defense. The Huskies, on the other hand, were 11 of 25 from 3-point range, including three by Thybulle.

''One of their strengths, why they beat Saint Mary's and San Diego State, is they shoot the three ball,'' said first-year Washington coach Mike Hopkins, who has installed the zone he learned as a long-time assistant at Syracuse. ''And, one of our things that we try to do is say we're going to take away that strength. And we were able to execute that tonight.''

Washington (15-6, 5-3) used an 18-0 run to open a 45-30 halftime lead, but the Cougars answered with a 14-4 run to start the second half, pulling within 49-44 on a jumper by Viont'e Daniels. Thybulle was fouled on a 3-pointer and added the free throw to push the lead to 53-44.

The Huskies extended the lead to 61-44 as Washington State went scoreless for almost 6 1/2 minutes. David Crisp's 3-pointer with 4:47 left put Washington up 76-52.

''We took some tough shots when we could have made that extra pass against that zone,'' said Washington State coach Ernie Kent. ''You've got to move it, you've got to get in the gaps, you've got to give the zone different looks. It can't just be a three every time. And, consequently when you don't start making those shots, all of a sudden the game got away from us.''