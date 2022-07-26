Thurston to open cooling site, collect items for those living outside during heat wave

With high temperatures expected to stay in the 90s all week, Thurston County has declared a Hazardous Weather Event that calls for homeless service providers to offer individuals living outside multiple ways to stay hydrated and cool off during the day.

An Emergency Cooling Center will operate from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 201 Capitol Way N. in Olympia. Friday will be added if staffing and volunteers are available. Email Keylee.Marineau@co.thurston.wa.us for more information.

Partners in Prevention Education will increase distribution of survival supplies to individuals and families living in encampments.

Donations of water, sunscreen, aloe, Gatorade, and snacks will be accepted Tuesday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at 201 Capitol Way N. If you would like to donate survival goods, contact Kim Kondrat at the city of Olympia at 360-742-6448.

Emergency shelter also will be available at Community Youth Services for those ages 18-24. Union Gospel Mission’s day center will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city of Lacey, in partnership with Senior Services for South Sound, also is opening a cooling center targeted for seniors from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Virgil S. Clarkson Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. The city reminds residents that space is limited, and to bring their own water and snacks. Pets, such as cats and dogs are allowed, if carried in a crate.

Volunteers for the downtown Olympia Cooling Center can sign up at https://www.iwshelter.org/code-red.html.

For more information on available shelters, contact the Thurston County Shelter Hotline at 844-628-7343.

South Sound cooling centers set to open as region prepares for soaring temperatures