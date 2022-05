A man found dead under the Percival Creek bridge in west Olympia has been identified, according to Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock.

Cameron J. Long, 31, was found by Olympia police about 11:15 p.m. May 14. The bridge crosses Percival Creek at Cooper Point Road Southwest.

Although the man has been identified, Warnock said he is still waiting on toxicology results to determine manner and cause of death.