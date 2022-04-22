Thurston County Coroner identifies man who died in deputies’ custody April 12

Martín Bilbao
·1 min read
Getty Images

A 56-year-old Thurston County man who died in law enforcement custody on April 12 has been identified.

Trey C. Hanson died after Thurston County Sheriff deputies put him in handcuffs, but it’s still unclear why he died.

Coroner Gary Warnock confirmed Hanson’s identity to The Olympian. Warnock said his office is waiting on a toxicology report to determine Hanson’s cause of death, which may take a couple weeks.

Lacey firefighters initially responded to a “medical event” at a home on the 1200 block of Manito Drive Northeast near the Lacey Costco, according to a Thurston County Sheriff’s Office news release.

People at the home reportedly told dispatch Hanson was acting “erratically” and needed “medical attention.” Hanson’s behavior prompted firefighters to request help from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies handcuffed Hanson “without resistance” to ensure the safety of fire responders and the people at the home.

“The man was seated and speaking with deputies while waiting for fire to arrive, but ultimately became unresponsive,” the release says.

Deputies reportedly uncuffed the man and started performing lifesaving measures, according to the release. Fire responders then continued the measures, but he died at the scene.

Lt. Cameron Simper with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office declined to share more details about Hanson’s death. Instead, he deferred to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office which has taken the lead in investigating the incident.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to a request for more information as of Friday morning.

