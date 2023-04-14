Thursday's sports scoreboard for April 13, 2023
Thursday's scoreboard
Women's World Hockey Championship
Czechia 2 Finland 1
United States 3 Germany 0
Canada 3 Sweden 2 (OT)
Switzerland 5 Japan 1
---
NHL
New Jersey 5 Washington 4 (OT)
Buffalo 4 Ottawa 3 (OT)
Columbus 3 Pittsburgh 2 (OT)
Nashville 4 Minnesota 3 (OT)
Philadelphia 5 Chicago 4 (OT)
Los Angeles 5 Anaheim 3
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 8 Oakland 7
Tampa Bay 9 Boston 3
Minnesota 11 N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 3 Toronto 1
National League
Cincinnati 6 Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 4 San Diego 3 (10)
---
The Canadian Press