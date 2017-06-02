Thursday's Sports in Brief

NBA FINALS

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again, finishing with 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in his first NBA Finals for Golden State and leading the Warriors past LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-91 in Game 1.

Stephen Curry scored 28 points with six 3-pointers and 10 assists as this sure-to-be thrilling trilogy began at last, a long-expected, spectacular grand finale envisioned ever since that July day Durant left Oklahoma City to join the loaded Warriors.

James wound up with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists a day after dealing with bigotry far away from basketball. Someone painted a racial slur - the N-word - on the gate of his Los Angeles home, leaving James to address racism rather than his seventh straight Finals appearance or stopping KD. James said he would do his best to be ready for the series opener when his mind was elsewhere, concerned for his wife and children back in Ohio.

FRENCH OPEN

PARIS (AP) - Docked a point for smashing rackets, the 18th-seeded Nick Kyrgios went from a set and a break up in the French Open's second round to a swift loss, ceding 16 of the last 19 games while being beaten 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 by Kevin Anderson.

Other seeded players lost on Day 5 of the clay-court major, when No. 1 Andy Murray and No. 3 Stan Wawrinka moved into the third round.

Those exiting included No. 12 Madison Keys - bothered by her surgically repaired left wrist, the American was eliminated by 290th-ranked qualifier Petra Martic of Croatia 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 - No. 20 Barbora Strycova and No. 29 Ana Konjuh among the women, and 2010 Wimbledon runner-up Tomas Berdych and 2013 French Open runner-up David Ferrer among the men.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - The ever-smiling Mr. Met mascot was back at Citi Field, a day after the person inside the big-headed costume was caught on video making an obscene gesture to a fan.

The Mets said a different person was doing Mr. Met duty against Milwaukee. The mascot was at his spot before the game, posing for pictures, signing autographs and high-fiving fans young and old.

The Mets apologized after Wednesday night's incident during a 7-1 loss to the Brewers, saying the offending employee won't work in the costume again.

Video of the mascot flipping his finger went viral. The team didn't identify the employee who made the gesture.

Mr. Met has been around for more than five decades, long popular with Mets fans for his oversized head with baseball seams.

FOOTBALL

CLEVELAND (AP) - Linebacker Demario Davis is on his way back to the New York Jets after the Cleveland Browns traded him for safety Calvin Pryor.

Davis spent four seasons with the Jets. He signed a two-year, $8 million contract with Cleveland as an unrestricted free agent before the 2016 season. He made 15 starts and the 28-year-old finished second on the team with 99 tackles and two sacks last season.

Davis was drafted by the Jets in the third round in 2012. He made 51 starts with the Jets before leaving.

Pryor is a former first-round pick from Louisville. He made 38 starts for the Jets over three seasons, recording 184 tackles and two interceptions. He made 15 starts last season and finished with 60 tackles.

IRVING, Texas (AP) - Longtime Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer and former Texas coach Mack Brown, along with former players Charles Woodson, Ed Reed and Calvin Johnson, are among those making their first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot this year.

The ballot released by the National Football Foundation includes 75 players and six coaches who competed in the Football Bowl Subdivision of the NCAA. An additional 98 players and 31 coaches from lower divisions and NAIA are also up for consideration.

Beamer coached Virginia Tech from 1987-2015 and won 238 games. Brown won 158 games in 15 seasons with Texas, including a national title in 2005.

The newest Hall of Fame class will be announced Jan. 8 in Atlanta, the site of the College Football Playoff championship game.

SWIMMING

USA Swimming has turned to Major League Soccer for its new leader.

The governing body announced that Colorado Rapids president Tim Hinchey will succeed Chuck Wielgus, who died in April after a long battle with cancer.

Hinchey is a former college swimmer who had been with the Rapids since 2010. He will start his tenure as USA Swimming's president and chief executive officer on July 12, two days before the start of the world championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Wielgus guided USA Swimming for 19 years and was the longest-tenured leader among U.S. Olympic organizations.