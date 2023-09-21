Thursday's gossip: Sancho, Rodrygo, Palhinha, Kane, Son, Ekitike, Bobb

Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund have no interest in re-signing Manchester United and England winger Jadon Sancho, 23. (Bild - in German)

United's start to the Premier League season has done little to convince prospective buyers Sir Jim Ratcliffe or Sheikh Jassim to close the gap in their valuations and the Glazers' asking price for the club. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool are keen on signing Real Madrid and Brazil winger Rodrygo, 22, if Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 31, leaves the club in January. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Fulham and Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 28, has no release clause in his new contract, allowing the Cottagers to demand a higher fee if Bayern Munich bid again after a deadline-day move fell through. (Football Insider)

Tottenham's buy-back clause for striker Harry Kane is believed to just give them first refusal if the England captain, 30, was to return to the Premier League, rather than setting a transfer fee. (Daily Mail)

Any return to Spurs is likely to rest on whether Kane thinks he can work with chairman Daniel Levy again. (Telegraph)

Spurs are ready to offer South Korea forward Son Heung-min, 31, a new deal to extend his stay in north London past 2025. (90min)

Chelsea are set to receive a £400m cash injection from US-based investment firm Ares Management towards their new stadium and other projects. (Telegraph)

The investment will also help the Blues turn into a multi-club organisation and reduce the wage bill at Stamford Bridge. (Goal)

Manchester City could land Boca Juniors and Argentina left-back Valentin Barco, 19, for a fee of around £15million in January. (Football Insider)

City are also set to sign England Under-17 midfielder Divine Mukasa, 16, from West Ham. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester City turned down loan offers for 20-year-old Norwegian forward Oscar Bobb from Ajax and Porto. (Telegraph)

Paris St-Germain's Hugo Ekitike, 21, is prepared to fight for his future at the French champions, but the France forward is aware of interest from Premier League clubs including Crystal Palace, Brentford, Everton, West Ham United and Wolves. (90min)

Huddersfield Town are set to appoint former Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore, 49, as their new manager after they parted ways with Neil Warnock. (Sun)

Former Italy striker Vincenzo Montella, 49, is set to be appointed Turkey head coach. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United are set to reward 19-year-old England forward Joe Hugill with a new contract after an impressive pre-season. (Manchester Evening News)