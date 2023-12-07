Thursday's gossip: Mbappe, Richarlison, Godfrey, Sancho, Madueke, Livramento, Fornals

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are ready to offer 24-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe, whose Paris St-Germain contract expires next summer, a deal - but he must make a decision by 15 January. (AS - in Spanish)

Brazil forward Richarlison, 26, is a target for Saudi Pro League clubs, but Tottenham are unlikely to sell for less than the £60m they paid Everton for him. (90 Min)

Tottenham are considering signing Everton and England defender Ben Godfrey, 25, in January. (Talksport)

Juventus are set to pull out of a deal to sign Manchester United's 23-year-old England forward Jadon Sancho. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

English forward Noni Madueke, 21, wants to leave Chelsea over a lack of playing time. (TeamTalk)

Former Chelsea and Everton manager Frank Lampard and ex-Aston Villa boss Dean Smith are competing to take over at Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC. (Athletic - subscription)

Newcastle United's 21-year-old defender Tino Livramento, who qualifies to play for Scotland and Portugal, wants to prove he is good enough for England. (Telegraph - subscription)

Liverpool have made an approach for Benfica's 18-year-old Dutch forward Kyanno Lorenzo Silva. (Football Insider)

West Ham will listen to offers for Spain midfielder Pablo Fornals, 27, in January despite triggering a one-year extension to his contract. (Standard)

West Ham must pay more than £40m if they want Inter Milan's 29-year-old Turkey midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

West Ham and Crystal Palace are keen on a January move for Paris St-Germain's 21-year-old French forward Hugo Ekitike. (Standard)

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has told friends he has heard he will be sacked. (Football Insider)

AC Milan are prepared to sign Arsenal's 23-year-old Poland defender Jakub Kiwior on loan with an obligation to buy. (90 Min)

Arsenal are tracking 19-year-old USA and Hajduk Split midfielder Rokas Pukstas. (Sun)

France goalkeeper Mike Maignan, 28, may not sign a new AC Milan deal because Manchester United are among the clubs showing an interest. (Corriere della Sera - in Italian)

Story continues

Manchester City and Manchester United have made moves for Lille's 18-year-old French defender Leny Yoro, whose has a contract until 2025. (Le10 Sport - in French)