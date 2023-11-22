Thursday's gossip column: Calvert-Lewin, Andre, Haaland, Jorginho, Caceres

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle United are monitoring Dominic Calvert-Lewin's situation at Everton as the England striker, 26, is on their list of potential targets for next summer. (TeamTalk)

Fulham have moved ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign Fluminense's 22-year-old Brazil midfielder Andre, while Wolfsburg's Denmark striker Jonas Wind, 24, is also among the club's targets. (Standard)

Manchester United are preparing for another squad clearout in 2024, with more than 10 players set to leave across the winter and summer transfer windows. (MEN)

As many as 15 players could depart United, with England winger Jadon Sancho, 23, expected to be the first to leave next year. (Star)

Manchester City are working to persuade striker Erling Haaland, 23, to sign a new deal, but an agreement with the Norway international is not imminent. (TeamTalk)

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Feyenoord's Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez, 22, and Real Betis' Senegal winger Assane Diao, 18, in anticipation of the January transfer window. (FootballTransfers)

Arsenal have decided to sign a new marquee striker in 2024 - but that business could have to wait until the summer window. (Football Insider)

Italy midfielder Jorginho's contract extension talks with Arsenal are at a standstill, according to the 31-year-old's agent. (Mail)

Club America and Uruguay defender Sebastian Caceres, 24, has emerged as Tottenham's priority signing in the January transfer window. (Football.London)

AC Milan are interested in a loan move for Chelsea's 22-year-old France defender Benoit Badiashile, while the Italian club will also contact Arsenal over the availability of Poland defender Jakub Kiwior, 23. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Chelsea are open to selling English defender Trevoh Chalobah, 24. (Football.London)

Manchester United could be banned from Europe next season as a result of the expected minority takeover by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, whose Ineos group also owns French club Nice. (Sun)

American investment firm 777 Partners are preparing to re-enter negotiations with Everton over the price of its takeover following the Premier League club's points deduction. (Football Insider)

The FA has confirmed it is looking into allegations of potentially serious breaches of agent rules in a transfer involving Tottenham, Portsmouth and former England striker Jermain Defoe. (Times - subscription required)