Thursday winter weather forecast: What to know as snow falls in Nebraska, Michigan and other states

A winter storm that has impacted swaths of the eastern Rockies, the Plains and the upper Midwest was expected to continue spreading winter weather across the country, even reaching New England in the coming days.

The winter storm that hit the central plans “will track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain,” The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, said Wednesday afternoon.

Snowfall rates greater than 2 inches per hour are possible within the most significant snow bands from Nebraska through Michigan, according to the weather service.

Here’s what you need to know about Thursday’s winter weather.

Winter weather in Wisconsin

Heavy snow was forecast to fall into Thursday, with 4 to 8 inches of snow possible across swaths of Wisconsin, the Appleton Post-Crescent, part of the USA TODAY Network, reports.

The heaviest snow totals are expected to be 5 to 8 inches for central and east-central Wisconsin, as well as 5 to 8 inches in Green Bay and Fox Cities. Northern Door County could see up to 10 inches of snow.

Will the winter weather reach the East Coast?

Snow and some ice is expected to expand into the Northeast on Thursday and into Friday, according to the weather service.

Estimated snow rates of more than one inch per hour will “create dangerous travel early Friday morning across New England, with lighter snows continuing through much of Friday,” the weather service said. And freezing rain may lead to ice, especially in the areas around the Catskills and Berkshires.

