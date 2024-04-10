Will Thursday’s weather impact Tiger Woods’ chances at the 2024 Masters?

Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from the 2023 Masters after he made the cut in terrible conditions. It was rainy, windy and the temperature wasn’t what you’d call comfortable.

Players were forced to wear sweaters, winter hats, gloves and anything else in an effort to stay comfortable.

That kind of weather is less than ideal for Woods.

On Tuesday, Woods spoke with the media at Augusta National Golf Club and admitted he prefers hot temps.

“I ache. No, I ache every day. And I prefer it warm and humid and hot. And I know we’re going to get some thunderstorms. So at least it will be hot. It won’t be like last year.”

Thursday’s forecast calls for rain, thunderstorms and heavy wind, but the temperature is projected to reach 78 degrees. More strong winds are expected Friday.

The rest of the week, however, looks gorgeous and a high of 83 is expected for Sunday’s final round. Exactly the weather Woods will need if he wants his body to perform at the highest level.

As of 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, Woods was listed at -115 to make the cut. He stands at +14000 to win (140/1, $100 would win $14,000), and +330 to finish inside the top 20.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek