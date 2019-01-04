Thursday Sports in Brief

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WACO, Texas (AP) -- Kalani Brown had 20 points and 17 rebounds as No. 8 Baylor won over a top-ranked team for the first time, beating UConn 68-57 Thursday night and handing the Huskies their first regular-season loss in more than four years.

The Huskies (11-1) hadn't lost a regular-season game in regulation since a 76-70 home loss to Baylor in a Nos. 1 vs. 2 matchup on Feb. 18, 2013 - a span of 163 games. Their only regular-season loss since then was 88-86 in overtime at Stanford on Nov. 14, 2014. They had won 126 consecutive regular-season games, 58 of them non-conference matchups.

NFL

First-time eligibles Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed and Champ Bailey are among 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2019.

They will be joined in balloting on Feb. 2 by Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, and Richard Seymour. Although previously eligible, Flores - who coached two Raiders teams to Super Bowl titles - and longtime defensive lineman Seymour are finalists for the first time.

Also being considered for induction are senior committee nominee Johnny Robinson, a star safety for Dallas/Kansas City from 1960-71, and contributors finalists Gil Brandt, former personnel director for the Cowboys and now the NFL's top draft consultant, and Broncos owner Pat Bowlen.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed legislation awarding former New Orleans Saints and Washington State football player Steve Gleason the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor awarded by Congress.

The 41-year-old Gleason has ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and Congress sought to honor him for his work as an advocate for people with the paralyzing neuromuscular disease.

Gleason is the first NFL player to receive a Congressional Gold Medal.

He became famous for blocking a punt in 2006 on the night the Superdome reopened after Hurricane Katrina. He retired from the NFL in 2008 and was diagnosed with ALS in 2011.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Prosecutors have decided not to pursue a domestic violence charge against Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster, though the NFL continues to review the matter.

Prosecutors in Tampa, Florida, filed a notice of termination of prosecution on Wednesday. The notice states that the first-degree misdemeanor battery charge is dismissed and there is no need for Foster to appear at any future court hearings.

Prosecutors concluded there was insufficient evidence to file charges against Foster after ''a meticulous review of the facts of the case,'' said Estella Gray, director of communications for the State Attorney's Office.

She didn't elaborate further.

NBA

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love has been cleared to begin ''select basketball activities'' following left foot surgery.

Love played in just four games this season before having surgery on Nov. 2 to repair an injury sustained during Cleveland's exhibition opener. He had cartilage removed and fluid drained from the base of his large toe.

The team said Love visited Dr. Martin O'Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York on Wednesday. The evaluation revealed that Love's foot is healing and he can begin some on-court activities under the direction of the team's medical staff.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Larry Weinberg, one of the founders and original owners of the Portland Trail Blazers, has died. He was 92.

Weinberg's death was announced Wednesday by the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee.

Weinberg was one of four men who got the franchise started as an NBA expansion team in 1970 to the tune of $3.7 million.

Weinberg, a veteran of World War II, real estate developer, and a pro-Israel activist, sold the team to the late Paul Allen in 1988 for $70 million.

BASEBALL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Phillis have agreed to a two-year contract with reliever David Robertson.

Terms of the deal, which also includes a club option for the 2021 season, were not announced Thursday. Robertson, 33, went 8-3 with a 3.23 ERA and five saves in 69 games last season for the New York Yankees.

An 11-year veteran and 2011 All-Star, Robertson has appeared in at least 60 games in nine straight seasons, and the right-hander could compete for the closer's role in Philadelphia, which hasn't made the playoffs since 2011. Searanthony Dominguez led the Phillies with just 16 saves last season.

NHL

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel will miss at least two games with an upper body injury.

Coach Phil Housley didn't reveal the nature of the injury except to list Eichel as day to day ahead of Buffalo's home game against Florida on Thursday. Eichel will miss Buffalo's game at Boston on Saturday before having the injury re-evaluated.

He's been out since aggravating the injury in the first period of a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Monday.

Eichel is the Sabres' All-Star game selection. He leads Buffalo with 49 points and ranks second with 15 goals in 40 games.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues acquired goalie Jared Coreau from the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday for future considerations.

Coreau will report to the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League. The 27-year-old goalie was 3-6-2 with a 3.57 goals-against average this season for the San Diego Gulls season in the AHL. He's 5-9-4 with a 3.74 GAA in 21 career

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

BALTIMORE (AP) - Jim Margraff, the winningest football coach in Johns Hopkins University history, has died at 58.

The Baltimore university said the former Hopkins quarterback, who led his alma mater's football program for 29 years, died suddenly Wednesday at home. University officials didn't release a cause. The Baltimore Sun reported that Margraff had open-heart surgery to correct a congenital defect in 2005.

Margraff guided the Blue Jays to the NCAA Division III semifinals for the first time just a month ago. With Margraff at the helm, Johns Hopkins posted a 221-89-3 record, won a Centennial Conference-record 14 league championships and made the NCAA playoffs 10 times. That record also made Margraff the winningest coach in Maryland state history.

SOCCER

TORONTO (AP) - Toronto FC hired Ali Curtis as the new general manager, succeeding Tim Bezbatchenko.

The 40-year-old Curtis most recently served as sporting director for the New York Red Bulls. He left the Red Bulls in June 2017.

He worked in the MLS league office for eight years and held the position of senior director of player relations and competition before joining the Red Bulls.

