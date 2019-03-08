Thursday Sports in Brief

NFL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- The Denver Broncos have agreed to trade quarterback Case Keenum to the Washington Redskins, a person with knowledge of the deal has told The Associated Press.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be announced until the start of the new league year March 13, the person confirmed that the teams will also swap 2020 draft picks, with Denver receiving a sixth-rounder and Washington a seventh-rounder.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The parameters of the pending deal include a reworking of Keenum's contract, with the Broncos paying him a $500,000 restructuring bonus and picking up half of the $7 million he was guaranteed in 2019. The Redskins will pay him the other $3.5 million.

-By Football Writer Arnie Stapleton.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, the star of the Miracle Mets 1969 World Series championship team, has been diagnosed with dementia at age 74.

His family made the announcement Thursday through the Hall and said Seaver has retired from public life and will continue to work at Seaver Vineyards, founded by the retired player and wife Nancy in 1998 on 116 acres at Diamond Mountain in the Calistoga region of California.

A three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and the 1967 NL Rookie of the Year, Seaver was 311-205 with a 2.86 ERA, 3,640 strikeouts and 61 shutouts from 1967-86. A five-time 20-game winner nicknamed Tom Terrific, Seaver was elected to the Hall in 1992 with a then-record 98.94 percent of the ballots, appearing on 425 of 430.

OBITUARY

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Dan Jenkins, the sports writing great and best-selling author known for his humor, has died. He was 89.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati confirmed Jenkins died Thursday in his hometown of Fort Worth.

Story continues

Jenkins started his writing career at The Fort Worth Press and rose to stardom at Sports Illustrated. He wrote best-sellers ''Semi-Tough'' ''Baja Oklahoma'' and ''Dead Solid Perfect'' and was a columnist for Playboy and Golf Digest.

Jenkins played golf at TCU and was a close friend of the late golf great Ben Hogan, also a Fort Worth native. Jenkins is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Investigators say a plane carrying the University of Michigan men's basketball team skidded off a runway in 2017 after a jammed part prevented pilots from tilting the nose upward during takeoff.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that the pilots could not have recognized the mechanical problem on the Boeing MD-83 before the accident at an airport near Ypsilanti Township, Michigan.

The board said the pilots waited too long after reaching critical speed to halt their takeoff. However, after examining the plane's flight data recorder the board concluded that the mechanical problem wasn't apparent to the captain until it was too late to stop on the runway. It said his decision against taking off was ''appropriate.''

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU coach Will Wade is declining comment on a Yahoo report detailing a phone conversation recorded by the FBI in which Wade discusses his efforts to lure a recruit to the Tigers.

The report says the FBI recording is of a conversation with Christian Dawkins, who is one of several people convicted in October of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for funneling illegal payments to families of recruits to Louisville, Kansas and North Carolina State.

In the report, Wade is described expressing his frustration with an unidentified third party handling the recruitment of player referred to only as ''Smart.'' LSU has a freshman guard named Javonte Smart who is a former Louisiana high school player of the year.

SOCCER

GENEVA (AP) - Manchester City is under formal investigation by UEFA into whether financial monitoring rules were violated, after months of confidential club documents being published in the Football Leaks series.

Europe's soccer body can ban clubs from its Champions League in the most serious cases of breaking ''Financial Fair Play'' rules designed to control excessive spending on player transfers and wages.

UEFA said Thursday its independent club finance panel is focusing on ''several alleged violations of FFP that were recently made public in various media outlets.''

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) - Lionel Messi is back with Argentina's national team.

The five-time world player of the year was called up by interim Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Thursday for a pair of friendly matches ahead of this year's Copa America in Brazil.

Argentina will play Venezuela on March 22 in Madrid and then face Morocco four days later in Tangiers.

ROME (AP) - Italian club Roma has fired coach Eusebio Di Francesco following the team's elimination from the Champions League.

Roma announced Thursday that De Francesco has left the club with immediate effect, a day after the team lost to Porto in the round of 16 in the Champions League. That defeat came on the heels of a 3-0 loss to crosstown rival Lazio in Serie A, with the team fifth in the standings and in danger of missing out on a Champions League spot for next season.

TENNIS

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) - Chris Kermode will leave his job as executive chairman and president of the men's professional tennis tour when his current term finishes at the end of this year.

The ATP announced Thursday that Kermode's tenure would come to a close.

He became head of the tour in 2014.

During his term, prize money has increased, the Next Gen ATP Finals for up-and-coming players was created, while rules changes have included the serve clock.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) - Soeren Friemel is the new U.S. Open tournament referee, and Jake Garner has been selected to succeed him as the chief umpire for the American tennis major.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced the appointments Thursday.

Friemel takes over for Brian Earley, who retired after 26 years as tournament referee in Flushing Meadows.

The job includes making sure rules and procedures are followed, serving as final authority on all officiating matters and approving officials' match assignments.

Friemel has been head of officiating for the International Tennis Federation since 2014 and will retain that post.

GOLF

KENT, Ohio (AP) - Longtime Kent State golf coach Herb Page will retire at the end of this season and end his storied run at the school.

Page has coached the Golden Flashes since 1977, building the men's golf program into one of the nation's most consistent and decorated. Under Page, Kent State has won 22 Mid-American Conference titles, appeared in 17 NCAA championships and he's had 28 All-Americans, including Ben Curtis, the 2003 British Open champion.

LAW

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim will not be charged in last month's fatal highway accident and the case is closed.

Boeheim was ''not reckless,'' Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said Thursday. Fitzpatrick added his decision came after reviewing the police accident report.

Boeheim declined to comment, the athletic department said.

---

https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports