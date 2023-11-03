Advertisement

Thursday Night Football: Steelers stop late Will Levis drive, pull out close win over Titans

Will Levis had a strong game, but the Steelers got the best of him when it mattered. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis showed a lot of grit against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, but isn't a finished product just yet. Levis kept his team in the contest, but failed to complete a last-second drive to lead the team to a victory.

With under two minutes to play, Levis got the ball back down by four points. He — and one timely penalty — helped lead the Steelers down the field. With the team threatening to score, Levis was picked off by Kwon Alexander in the end zone. Alexander took a knee to give the Steelers the narrow 20-16 win.

Live Updates
    Here's your recap. That's the ballgame. Not a bad one, considering the teams involved.

    Steelers and Kenny Pickett exorcise some offensive demons while eking out win over Titans

    Yahoo SportsThe calls for Matt Canada's job won't get any quieter, but the Steelers are 5-3.

    Levis picked off in the end zone. He tried to rally the Titans but fell short. Steelers are going to win this one 20-16.

    A penalty — big surprise — keeps the Titans drive going. Levis has made some nice throws to get the Titans closer to the end zone. But they are running out of time. Only 20 seconds left. He needs to make a big play.

    Titans have a chance here. Levis needs to lead a touchdown drive with 1:41 left.

    Burks was carted off.

    Levis tried to go deep to Treylon Burks, who couldn't come up with a tough catch. Burks was injured on the play.

    Diontae Johnson did not score a touchdown last season.

    Steelers up 20-16 with 4 mins to go. Levis needs to lead the Titans to a touchdown here. Field goal isn't going to cut it.

