Thursday Night Football: Steelers stop late Will Levis drive, pull out close win over Titans

Will Levis had a strong game, but the Steelers got the best of him when it mattered. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent via Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis showed a lot of grit against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, but isn't a finished product just yet. Levis kept his team in the contest, but failed to complete a last-second drive to lead the team to a victory.

With under two minutes to play, Levis got the ball back down by four points. He — and one timely penalty — helped lead the Steelers down the field. With the team threatening to score, Levis was picked off by Kwon Alexander in the end zone. Alexander took a knee to give the Steelers the narrow 20-16 win.