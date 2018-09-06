Thursday Night Football Odds and Prop Bets

The past two NFC champions will battle in the Week 1 Thursday night matchup to kick off the 2018 season, and the visiting Atlanta Falcons look to have a few advantages against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles according to the props betting market at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The point spread has dropped in favor of the Falcons following news that quarterback Carson Wentz will not start for the Eagles, who are now just listed as consensus 1.5-point chalk.

Atlanta seemingly has the better offensive players, as running back Devonta Freeman and wide receiver Julio Jones are the two favorites to score a touchdown anytime in the game at +200 and +220, respectively. Next up on the betting board are Philadelphia tight end Zach Ertz (+230) and running back Jay Ajayi (+250), who may carry a bigger load with LeGarrette Blount moving on as a member of the Detroit Lions.

The Falcons also have nearly identical numbers as the Eagles across the board with regards to winning margin props, as both teams are +450 to win by between one and six points and +1500 to win by between 19 and 24 points. The minor difference is that Philadelphia is +600 to win by between seven and 12 points and +900 to win by between 13 and 18 points compared to +650 and +950 for Atlanta on those props.

In such an even game after the line move the Eagles might offer more value though, especially at home. Reigning Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles beat the Falcons in the divisional round of the playoffs last year, and he is +1000 to score a touchdown anytime in this game. Philadelphia also kicked field goals in three of the four quarters en route to a 15-10 victory last time these teams met, and the odds of the home team scoring in every quarter is +300.

The rematch should not be a defensive struggle like that this time around, so look for Foles to score a touchdown and the Eagles to tally points in every quarter as the best bets for the NFL season opener.