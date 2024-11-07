Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL game tonight

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Baltimore Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals in this week's Thursday Night Football Game on Prime Video. (Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images)

It's a battle of AFC North teams this Thursday when the Cincinnati Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals, currently 3rd in the division with a 4-5 record, will visit M&T Stadium to face the 6-3 Ravens who sit at no. 2 in the division. Every game counts now that the teams are halfway through the season and both need wins to catch up to the division leading Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals vs Ravens game will stream live nationally on Amazon Prime Video tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET. Keep reading to find out what you need to know, plus the rest of the Week 10 NFL schedule.

How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens game:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT

Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Location: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV channel: (Local only) WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore), WCPO (Cincinnati)

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

What channel is the Bengals vs. Ravens game on?

The Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens tonight, Nov. 7 for the next Thursday Night Football game of the season, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Stream Thursday Night Football Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home for the NFL's Thursday Night Football games, including tonight's Week 10 match-up between the Bengals and the Ravens. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day sales events, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more. A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You can also just subscribe directly to Prime Video and forego all the other Prime Benefits. A Prime Video subscription costs $9 monthly. $15/month at Amazon

2024 NFL season Week 10 schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Nov. 7

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens: 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 10

New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers: 9:30 a.m (NFL Network)

Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m (FOX)

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Commanders: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. L.A. Chargers: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

New York Jets vs. Arizona Cardinals: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans: 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, Nov. 11

Miami Dolphins vs. L.A. Rams: 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Every way to watch NFL games this season:

To recap, here are all the ways you can watch NFL games in 2024.