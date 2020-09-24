Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 3 Jaguars vs. Dolphins single-game contests

Thursday Night Football's Week 3 matchup might not be a clash of world-beaters, but the game should be an exciting one. The Dolphins and Jaguars are facing off in a battle of rebuilding teams that have some dynamic talents (and shaky defenses). For Miami, it's DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki, and a strong secondary. For Jacksonville, Gardner Minshew's strong performance has keyed a 1-1 record despite the Jaguars trading away a lot of talent during the offseason. All of this offensive firepower makes it easy to build a good-looking lineup for our single-game FanDuel tournament that will kick off the Week 3 NFL DFS slate.

The strategy in crafting this lineup was simple: Neither defense is particularly good, so this has the chance to be an offensive shootout. We're relying on the better quarterback of the two (Minshew) and taking his most versatile weapons as part of our lineup. On the Dolphins side of things, we're anticipating that they'll have to throw a lot to keep up with the Jaguars, but we're fading the QB and playing the top two Dolphins pass-catchers instead.

Here's a look at the FanDuel lineup we're using for this intriguing game, where, unlike in DraftKings Showdown contests, we don't have to worry about paying extra for our MVP pick.

FanDuel Thursday Night DFS Picks: Jaguars vs. Dolphins

MVP (1.5x points): TE Mike Gesicki, Dolphins ($10,500)

Again, any time you're playing a showdown lineup, it's important to have some sort of differentiation at the MVP spot, especially on FanDuel. Since the price of the MVP isn't multiplied, a lot of casual DFS players just plug in the highest-priced guy, usually a quarterback, as MVP. That can work, but so can going against the grain.

In this case, grabbing Gesicki as our second-cheapest player and using him as the MVP seems sensible. Gesicki is coming off an outing that saw him catch eight passes for 130 yards and a TD, good for 23 FanDuel points. The Jaguars have allowed the third-most FD points to TEs this year at a mark of 19.2, so Gesicki could be primed for another great game, especially given the short turnaround for a young Jaguars defense. At the very least, he'll rack up a lot of yardage against a Jacksonville defense that is allowing a league-high 99 yards per game to tight ends.

FLEX: QB Gardner Minshew, Jaguars ($16,000)

Minshew will probably be the highest-owned player in this contest after his hot start to the year. He's averaging 256 passing yards and three TDs per game to start the season, and his strong outings came against two solid defenses (Colts, Titans). The Dolphins should allow quite a few passing yards, as their front seven is mediocre while their strong secondary will likely be missing its best player, Byron Jones. Fire up Minshew and hope that the QB can log another multi-TD game.

FLEX: RB James Robinson, Jaguars ($14,000)

The FCS product has been the biggest surprise of the season so far for the Jaguars and is coming off a game in which he posted 102 yards and a TD on 16 carries. In each of his first two games, he has seen 16 carries and should continue to be a volume runner. The Dolphins have only allowed one rushing TD to running backs this year, but they were gashed by Cam Newton for two TDs in the season opener, so there are ways for Jacksonville to move the ball on the ground with Robinson.

FLEX: WR DeVante Parker, Dolphins ($12,000)

Parker didn't suffer any setbacks with his balky hamstring this week, he should be good to go on Thursday. He's Miami's clear-cut No. 1 receiver and was able to beat Tre'Davious White, one of the league's best cornerbacks, for a score last week. Parker has considerable upside and fits in nicely with this lineup as a TD threat.

FLEX: WR Laviska Shenault, Jaguars ($7,500)

We wanted to lean on the Jaguars' run game but also get a pass-catcher to pair with Minshew in this lineup. Shenault can help us in both areas. The rookie from Colorado has been a multi-faceted weapon for Jacksonville, and he saw five carries and four targets against the Titans last week for 72 yards. This came after he caught a TD in Week 1. Shenault will continue to see touches out of the backfield and as a receiver. This is a bargain price for a player with a relatively high floor.

