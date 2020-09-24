Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 3 Jaguars-Dolphins Showdown tournaments

Jaguars vs. Dolphins on Week 3 Thursday Night Football promises to present us with weirdness never yet seen on an NFL field, but we're going to lean into that weirdness with our DraftKings Showdown lineup. If there was ever a week to only play tournaments, it's this one, because no one can really predict what's going to happen with this game. It's not a bad idea to play a lower portion of your bankroll than normal, but any time you can captain Laviska Shenault Jr. in a single-game DFS contest, you have to do it.

This lineup's potential downside is the absence of DJ Chark, DeVante Parker, and Mike Gesicki. Hopefully we cover for some of their production by using both quarterbacks, but it seems like all of the value we might have found a week ago has been appropriately accounted for in DK's pricing. That means that we simply have to make the right picks with few gimmicks.

DraftKings Showdown Picks: Jaguars vs. Dolphins

Captain (1.5x price, 1.5x points): WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Jaguars ($9,900)

Shenault has been involved both as a receiver and rusher in the first two weeks of the season. His workload has shown us how much Jacksonville wants to get the ball in his hands. Combine that with Shenault's explosiveness and the matchup with a bad defense, and this is about as low as we felt going for our captain choice.

FLEX: QB Gardner Minshew, Jaguars ($11,000)

Minshew is the best bet to lead this game in raw fantasy points. He's been playing great in the first two weeks of the season, and this is the worst defense he's faced yet. Expect great accuracy combined with a few down-field shots and some rushing to top it off, too.

FLEX: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins ($10,200)

There's a case to sit Fitzpatrick in this game, unlike Minshew, who feels like an automatic play, but there's just bound to be weirdness in this game. By using Fitzpatrick, we can cover the possibility of touchdowns for Dolphins that we don't have in our lineup.

FLEX: RB James Robinson, Jaguars ($7,800)

Robinson has looked great running the football in the season's first two weeks, and there's no reason to believe that will change against Miami. If any team is going to be run out the clock late, it will be the Jaguars with Robinson after Minshew, Shenault and Robinson himself already built up a lead.

FLEX: WR Preston Williams, Dolphins ($6,800)

Hopefully people pivot away from Williams after his down Week 2 that featured only one catch and a couple of shaky drops. He remains uber-talented, and this is the matchup that will get him back on track. If we're going to play Fitzpatrick, we needed to use at least one of his pass-catchers, and Williams is that guy.

FLEX: K Jason Sanders, Dolphins ($4,200)

Sanders was awesome as a rookie, including from distance, before regressing last year. He's perfect so far this year and maybe has recaptured some of that rookie form. Neither defense is good enough to keep the kickers from attempting at least a few field goals, and Sanders is the one we could fit in our lineup. Sanders also gets the honors of first kicker put into one of our Showdown articles this season!