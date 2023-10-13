Thursday Night Football: Chiefs coast to 16th straight win over the Broncos

Patrick Mahomes has dominated the Broncos since he was drafted. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Sometimes, an NFL game goes exactly the way you suspect. The Kansas City Chiefs pulled out an easy 19-8 win over the Denver Broncos on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 6.

Though Kansas City's offense didn't light up the scoreboard, the contest never felt particularly close. Denver's offense failed to put points on the board until the fourth quarter, when Courtland Sutton made a tremendous one-handed grab to score the Broncos' only touchdown of the night.

Entering the final quarter of the contest, Russell Wilson had just thrown for just 57 yards. He finished the game with 95 yards. Wilson also threw two interceptions in the loss.

With the win, the Chiefs have now defeated the Broncos in 16 straight games. Kansas City moved to 5-1 with the victory and look like a strong playoff contender in the AFC. The Broncos, on the other hand, are just 1-5, and appear to be in rough shape.