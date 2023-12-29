Advertisement
Thursday Night Football: Browns top Jets, clinch playoff spot in 4th straight win with Joe Flacco

Yahoo Sports Staff
Joe Flacco looks to lead the Browns to a fourth straight win. (Ken Blaze/Reuters)
Another big game for Joe Flacco was another big night for the Cleveland Browns.

Flacco threw for 309 yards with three touchdowns and a single interception Thursday in a 37-20 Cleveland win over the New York Jets. The win was the fourth straight for the Browns, who improved 4-1 with Flacco at quarterback. They improved to 11-5 to secure their spot in the postseason.

    That's it. Another big win for Joe Flacco and another big win for the Browns. Cleveland improves to 11-5 and clinches a playoff berth with its fourth straight win with Flacco at quarterback. Cleveland's 4-1 with Flacco at quarterback.

    The Browns tack on an insurance field goal, lead 37-20 in the final three minutes.

    The Jets turn it over on downs, and this one's all but over.

    The Jets cashed in on the fumble with a field goal and have the ball back trailing, 34-20 after forcing a Browns 3-and-out. 7:13 remaining in regulation.

    Jets trying to stay in this. Quincy Williams forced a Pierre Strong fumble, and New York recovered. Officials blew the play dead early, or it might have been an even bigger play for the Jets.

    The third quarter ends with (believe it or not) no scoring. Cleveland remains ahead 34-17.

    One quarter away from the playoffs.

    Jets settle for a field goal, and it's BLOCKED! Browns maintain a 34-17 lead.

    The Jets have the ball the start the 2nd half and they've quickly moved the ball inside the Browns 10.

    Will the scorefest continue?

    The Jets get a field goal as time expires in the first half. That ends a wacky first two quarters of this one!

    The pregame over/under was 34.5 ... the over hit.

    Browns WR Elijah Moore is headed to the locker room with an injury.

    This game is WILD!

    Another Browns TD! Flacco scrambles and finds Jerome Ford for a 50-yard catch-and-run tuddy!

    He broke a bunch of tackles on the way.

    Another angle of the pick-six:

    Not so fast! Flacco just threw a pick-six on a bizarre play where Jermaine Johnson tipped it at the line of scrimmage and ran in back.

    Reminder: the Browns can clinch a playoff spot with a win tonight. It's looking pretty good for Cleveland.

    Joe Flacco's line so far: 13-for-18, 215 yard, 2 TDs

    Elite numbers so far 🤷‍♂️

    Joe Flacco continues to cook, throwing another touchdown pass, this time to Elijah Moore!

    The Browns lead the Jets 27-7

    An action-packed first quarter is in the Books. The Browns lead, 20-7.

    Cleveland's defense comes through after the fourth-down failure on offense. Rookie safety Ronnie Hickman picks off Trevor Siemian's pass to Garrett Wilson and returns it for a touchdown. Browns lead, 20-7 late in the first quarter.

    The Browns botch it after starting at New York's 12-yard line. They go for it on fourth-and-four at the six-yard line and turn the ball over on downs when Joe Flacco's pass in the end zone to Cedric Tillman falls incomplete. Browns lead 13-7 late in the first quarter.

    The Browns are in the red zone again. Jets returner Israel Abanikanda fumbles the kickoff, and the Browns recover deep in New York territory.

    That's three touchdowns in three drives in Cleveland. Kareem Hunt caps another seven-play, 75-yard Browns drive with a seven-yard touchdown. Riley Patterson's extra point fails, though, and Cleveland leads 13-7.

    We have a shootout, apparently. The Jets respond to Cleveland's opening drive with a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Running back Breece Hall starred with 53 yards on four plays, including a 21-yard touchdown catch to cap the drive.

    Joe Flacco stays hot. He hits tight end David Njoku for a pair of passes totaling 64 yards before finding running back Jerome Ford on a seven-yard touchdown pass. An impressive opening drive against a tough Jets defense: 7 plays for 75 yards in 3:50. Browns lead, 7-0.

    The Jets won the coin toss and deferred. The Browns will have the ball first.

    As expected, Zach Wilson is out, meaning Trevor Siemian will start at quarterback for the Jets. Kicker Greg Zuerlein is good to go.

    Amari Cooper is out tonight:

