Thursday Night Football: Browns top Jets, clinch playoff spot in 4th straight win with Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco looks to lead the Browns to a fourth straight win. (Ken Blaze/Reuters) (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect / Reuters)

Another big game for Joe Flacco was another big night for the Cleveland Browns.

Flacco threw for 309 yards with three touchdowns and a single interception Thursday in a 37-20 Cleveland win over the New York Jets. The win was the fourth straight for the Browns, who improved 4-1 with Flacco at quarterback. They improved to 11-5 to secure their spot in the postseason.