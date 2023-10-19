Thursday Night Football betting preview: Latest odds, trends and props Jaguars vs. Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Trevor Etienne (1) celebrates with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after a touchdown run against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium.

This week's edition of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video will feature the 4-2 Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the 3-3 New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome in Louisiana.

The Jaguars enter the matchup coming off of a dominating win over their AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts, 37-20. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns while running back Travis Etienne led Jaguars rushers with 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Saints fell to the Houston Texans and rookie quarterback CJ Stroud despite 353 passing yards and a touchdown from New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr.

One of the biggest stories heading into Thursday Night Football is Lawrence's playing status after suffering a minor knee sprain in Week 6. The third-year quarterback said he is "optimistic" to play.

Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 game

NFL odds Week 7: Jaguars at Saints lines, betting trends

The Saints are narrow favorites to defeat the Dolphins, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Wednesday morning.

Spread: Saints (-1)

Moneyline: Saints (-115); Jaguars (-105)

Over/under: 40

Column: Tough call for Jaguars, QB Lawrence on whether he should play against Saints

NFL betting Week 7: Jaguars at Saints player prop bets

Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Saints:

Jaguars:

RB Travis Etienne (+115)

WR Calvin Ridley (+200)

WR Christian Kirk (+240)

Quarterback Props

Derek Carr over/under passing yards: 239.5

Jaguars prop pending starting quarterback announcement

Rushing Props

Alvin Kamara over/under rushing yards: 52.5

Travis Etienne over/under rushing yards: 62.5

Receiving Props

Saints:

Alvin Kamara over/under receiving yards: 29.5

Rashid Shaheed over/under receiving yards: 35.5

Chris Olave over/under receiving yards: 61.5

Michael Thomas over/under receiving yards: 52.5

Jaguars:

Calvin Ridley over/under receiving yards: 54.5

Christian Kirk over/under receiving yards: 51.5

Evan Engram over/under receiving yards: 41.5

Saints: New Orleans again facing questions about inconsistency on offense and squandered scoring chances

Where to watch Jags-Saints game Thursday night:

Thursday Night's matchup between the Saints and Jaguars starts at 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT and can be streamed on Amazon Prime. The Saints are one-point favorites at home.

How to watch: Click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime Video subscription

