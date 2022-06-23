Thursday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

boris johnson train strikes teachers delays joe biden brexit rwanda prince charles polio

1. Teacher strike would be unforgivable, says Nadhim Zahawi

A teachers' strike would be "unforgivable" in the wake of Covid, the Education Secretary has said, as officials draw up plans for an army of supply teachers to keep schools open.

Nadhim Zahawi said young people had already suffered "more disruption than any generation that’s gone before them" after the UK’s largest teaching union threatened to ballot for a strike. Read the full story.

2. Boris Johnson to tell Prince Charles: I'm proud of Rwanda migrant plan

Boris Johnson is prepared to declare he is “proud” of his Rwanda migrants policy during talks with the Prince of Wales on Friday, The Telegraph understands.

The pair will meet for the first time since it emerged the Prince privately described the planned deportation of asylum seekers to the country as “appalling”. Read the full story.

3. Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall to divorce

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are to divorce after six years, according to a report.

The media mogul declared himself the "happiest man in the world" when he married the former supermodel in London in March 2016. But the couple are to split, the New York Times has reported, citing two people with knowledge of the decision. Read the full story.

4. Joe Biden told to butt out of Brexit by Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley, the potential Republican presidential candidate, has warned that Brexit is none of Joe Biden's business, and that he should not weigh in on the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mrs Haley, in a speech in London, lambasted Democrats in the US for trying to undermine Britain's attempts to overhaul the protocol. Read the full story.

5. Polio is back: National incident declared in UK as disease spreads for first time in nearly 40 years

Polio is spreading in Britain for the first time in nearly 40 years, health officials have warned, as they declared a national incident, and urged people to make sure they are vaccinated.

Britain was proclaimed polio-free in 2003 with the last wild case detected in 1984, making the new outbreak the first transmission event since the 1980s. Read the full story.