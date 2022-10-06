Thursday morning news briefing: Stealth raid on incomes despite mini-Budget

Danny Boyle
·6 min read
Morning briefing
Morning briefing

She said she would reduce the burden of the state to unleash growth. But despite Liz Truss's "tax-cutting" mini-Budget, a detailed analysis reveals today that the Treasury will impose an additional £21 billion of income taxes.

The average household will be £1,450 a year worse off as a result of the stealth raid, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

The typical basic rate taxpayer will pay an extra £500 in income tax and National Insurance per year by 2026, while higher rate earners are facing a £3,000 annual increase.

The figures are based on analysis of the decision by Kwasi Kwarteng to freeze tax thresholds. As deputy economics editor Tom Rees reports, the so-called fiscal drag effect is likely to form a key part of a report by the Office for Budget Responsibility, which is due to be delivered to the Chancellor tomorrow.

Last night, Fitch became the third credit rating agency to signal that the Prime Minister's tax cuts had put the UK at risk of a downgrade.

Early today, the pound held steady against the dollar. Follow the latest updates in our live blog.

Cartoonist Blower's take on the so-called &quot;anti-growth coalition&quot;
Cartoonist Blower's take on the so-called "anti-growth coalition"

Today, Ms Truss will travel to Prague for a meeting of the European Political Community, the brainchild of French president Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking on the fringes, she will urge him to work with the UK to curb migrant crossings and shore up energy supplies.

After her first speech to the Tory party conference as leader, Juliet Samuel writes that, before taking on the world, Ms Truss must first look to her core voters.

PS: Do you have at least £11,900 in savings? Charlotte Gifford explains how you could be facing an unexpected tax bill.

Rapidly advancing Ukraine 'could retake Crimea'

Ukraine could retake Crimea if it continues to recapture territory from fleeing Russian forces at its current rate, senior US military officials believe.

The assessment came as Vladimir Putin for the first time acknowledged battlefield setbacks and Ukrainian troops pursued the Russian army into the Luhansk region, reversing one of the Kremlin's key gains of the war.

Western officials have previously considered the retaking of Crimea by force as impossible because Russia was expected to fight tooth and nail to defend it.

But a senior US officer told The Telegraph that recent Russian military collapses meant "the recapture of Crimea by Ukraine is a distinct possibility".

Associate editor Dominic Nicholls explains Ukraine's three likely routes of attack. And Con Coughlin argues that the end of Vladimir Putin is fast approaching.

Sprinkling of Dahl magic – Matilda The Musical review

Roald Dahl's novel Matilda – a rousing tale of a brilliant little girl thwarting some awful grown-ups – was converted into a stage musical 12 years ago, becoming a parable about self-expression.

Now, Matthew Warchus's screen adaptation of that show has opened at the London Film Festival.

Robbie Collin says the story has been streamlined to just under two hours without blunting its poison-tips – with Emma Thompson playing a deranged villain to remember. Read his five-star review.

Daily dose of Matt

Matt finds humour in the Conservative party conference for today's cartoon. For behind-the-scenes insight, try Matt's newsletter.

Also in the news: This morning's other headlines

Strike action | Surgery for thousands of NHS patients could be cancelled if nurses go on strike, it has emerged, as union voting opens today on walkouts over pay. As Lizzie Roberts reports, around 300,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing are being asked if they want to take industrial action. Meanwhile, Liz Truss is under growing pressure to honour a pledge to crack down on unions with new legislation as rail bosses plot new walkouts in the run-up to Christmas.

Around the world: Armed guards enforce airport

Chinese tourists have been filmed confronting armed guards in hazmat suits after an airport was locked down. Officers with guns and shields moved to push back crowds who have been left stranded in Xishuangbanna airport in the province of Yunnan. As Jenny Pan and Verity Bowman report, the lockdown was introduced after 61 Covid infections were reported in the area yesterday morning.

People confront armed guards in full hazmat suits as an entire airport is locked down
People confront armed guards in full hazmat suits as an entire airport is locked down

Comment and analysis

Sport briefing: Chelsea sweep Milan aside

Reece James' thunderbolt strike put the seal on Graham Potter's first Stamford Bridge win as Chelsea boss as the Blues thumped AC Milan 3-nil to revitalise their Champions League campaign last night. Chief football correspondent Jason Burt has our match report from Stamford Bridge. At the Etihad stadium, Man City thrashed Copenhagen 5-nil.

Editor's choice

  1. On life support | The crisis facing our high-street pharmacies

  2. Property | Best home renovations to add more space at a low cost

  3. Fashion | The high street power dress that all women should trust

Business briefing: Saudi Arabia 'aligning with Russia'

Saudi Arabia has been accused of siding with Russia to maintain a stranglehold on oil exports and prevent prices from falling further. The Opec+ global cartel of oil producing countries defied Joe Biden and agreed to cut output by 2m barrels per day – the largest reduction since the height of the pandemic in April 2020. Meanwhile, Henry Samuel reports how France was forced to tap into its strategic fuel reserves after a string of petrol stations, notably on its Channel borders, ran dry.

Travel: Luxury train journeys for less

The greatest rail adventures will never be cheap, but with a bit of know-how you can find style and drama at a more affordable price. Luke Abrahams has your guide to four amazing trips on some of the world's greatest mega-luxe train journeys that need not break the bank.

Tonight's dinner

Pasta with mussels and cannellini beans | This dish by Diana Henry is a glorious combination of shellfish with tender pasta and is ready in 40 minutes.

And finally... for this morning's downtime

'Sean Connery? Never heard of him' | The first James Bond film began life with a tiny budget, no stars and low expectations – then 'Ursula Undress' emerged from the sea. Exactly 60 years after its release, Adam Bloodworth explains why nobody rated Dr No.

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • AFC North clash, Cowboys vs. Rams highlight Week 5 NFL games

    Bengals-Ravens is this weekends can't-miss game while the Eagles and Cowboys look to continue their winning ways before a crucial Week 6 head-to-head matchup.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p