Thursday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph
Welcome to your early morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering today.

1. Exclusive: Boris Johnson faces ‘kangaroo court’ over inquiry into partygate ‘lies’, No 10 fears

The inquiry into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over partygate risks becoming a "kangaroo court", Downing Street sources have claimed.

On Wednesday, allies of the Prime Minister accused the House of Commons' privileges committee of relying on “hearsay evidence”, after MPs ruled that witnesses will be granted anonymity. Read the full story.

2. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex bullying report will never be published

An official investigation into the handling of bullying allegations made against the Duchess of Sussex will be kept secret, with even those who participated kept in the dark about its findings, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The review, conducted by an independent legal firm, will never be published, nor will staff be updated on the changes made as a result. Read the full story.

3. Rip up our red tape and we’ll cancel deals with you, Brussels warns Britain

Brussels is ready to rip up a series of lucrative mini-deals with Britain if Boris Johnson presses ahead with a bonfire of EU red tape, the bloc’s chief Brexit negotiator has said.

Maros Sefcovic warned Number 10 that its plans to scrap hundreds, or even thousands, of European rules will threaten ties on data sharing, banking and food exports. Read the full story.

4. The UK should offer American women free abortions, says BMA

The Government should offer free abortions to women from the US who are unable to secure them, British doctors have said.

The move by the British Medical Association follows the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v Wade ruling, ending American women’s legal right to have abortions. Read the full story.

5. Emma Raducanu brands claims she's cracking under pressure 'a joke' after Wimbledon exit

Emma Raducanu branded suggestions that she is under pressure as “a joke” after crashing out of her third consecutive Grand Slam in the second round in her defeat against Caroline Garcia.

Since Raducanu’s stunning victory at September’s US Open, her global fame has consistently outstripped her performance levels. So did all the hoopla and expectation contribute to Wednesday’s listless display? She scoffed at the very suggestion. Read the full story.



